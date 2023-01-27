ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

therealdeal.com

A December to forget: Multifamily projects slow to a trickle

Five hundred ninety down, 499,410 to go. In December, when Mayor Eric Adams announced a goal of 500,000 new homes citywide over a decade, developers filed to build just 590 apartments. The measly total, compiled by the Real Estate Board of New York, shows just how challenging reaching Adams’ target...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Holiday hangover: Manhattan’s luxe market is stuck

Manhattan’s luxury market is still dealing with a holiday hangover. The borough saw 15 signed contracts, to make the fifth week in a row to record less than 20, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more. The most expensive home to enter...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state rents are up and down — at the same time

Rent is in the eye of the beholder. In the tri-state area, at least. Compared with a year ago, tenants’ monthly cost is higher in most tri-state markets, according to a Zumper analysis of active listings. But it’s cheaper than it was a month before. Take New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week

Here’s a roundup of the prescient, colorful, sobering or simply interesting quotes from the past week across the real estate industry. “If they want to try to suck our blood, make my day.” John Catsimatidis after Midtown Lumber claimed the Red Apple Group CEO conspired with the store’s former landlord to toss it out of 276 West 25th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Consortium OK’d for 900-unit revamp of CityPlace Long Beach

Developers will replace part of the vacant CityPlace Long Beach shopping center with a retail and housing village in Downtown. New York-based Turnbridge Equities, Newport Beach-based Waterford Property Company and Monument Square Investment Group, based in Beverly Hills, won approval from the city’s Planning Commission to redevelop CityPlace at 151 East 5th Street, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
therealdeal.com

Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus

A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Won’t anyone buy this Upper West Side mansion?

The selling saga of an Upper West Side mansion is rolling along with another price cut for the landmarked townhouse. The asking price at 3 Riverside Drive was reduced to $13 million last week. It marked the second cut in listing price for the home since it came back on the market for $16 million in April, down $9 million from a year earlier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Warehouse rising from ashes of infamous Passaic fire

Like a phoenix, a building is set to rise from the scorched earth where a notorious Passaic fire erupted nearly four decades ago. Stonemont Financial Group is planning a warehouse and logistics center in the New Jersey city, NorthJersey.com reported. The Atlanta-based real estate company purchased the land from Mynt Properties for an undisclosed price in December.
PASSAIC, NJ

