ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Comedian shares ‘ghosting exit survey’ for unsuccessful first dates

Getting ghosted is never cool, whether you think the date went well or not. But in the cruel world of online dating, it, unfortunately, happens a lot. One woman on TikTok had enough of bad dates and recently drafted up a “ghosting exit survey” to send to someone who rudely ghosted her — and it appears she’s having the last laugh.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy