ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team

Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination.  San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
TAMPA, FL
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife

Cincinnati Bengals fans and most of the NFL world weren't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. However, the wife of Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with the officiating, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Urban Meyer Announces Decision On Coaching Future

While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are off and running and the star quarterback isn't doing much to slow them down. During a Teusday afternoon appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers suggested there are "talks" going on - but he's not involved. "'It sounds like there’s already conversations going on ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Reportedly Reached Out To Prominent Coach

Nick Saban is currently looking for a new offensive and defensive coordinator. It's not known who Saban will hire for both gigs, but he has reportedly reached out to former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the DC job.  According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, no offer has been made to ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Executive Predicts Tom Brady's Next Team

The San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday with a legitimate shot to make the Super Bowl behind a rookie drafted with the last pick. A day later, the NFL world resumed speculation about them signing Tom Brady. Brock Purdy suffered a complete right elbow tear during the NFC Championship Game, putting ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Brock Purdy Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

Brock Purdy's spectacular rookie season came to an end on Sunday afternoon.  Early in the first half, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffered an elbow injury and had to come out of the game. He returned in the second half but was severely limited.  Head coach Kyle Shanahan could ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Turned Down By Prominent Coach

Alabama is going to have to look elsewhere for its vacant offensive coordinator job.  According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will be staying with Washington after he had a meeting with Nick Saban on Monday. Grubb was considered to be a top ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's New Tweet About Nick Saban Going Viral

Nick Saban doesn't care about your NIL money.  According to OutKick, the current Alabama head football coach rejected two players who were looking to make $1.3M combined in NIL.  "Someone with one of the best corners in the nation (in high school) came to me and asked if we’d pay them ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
720K+
Followers
92K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy