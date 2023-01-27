Read full article on original website
Susanna Barr
Susanna Barr, 60, Pierceton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Susanna was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Lansdale, Pa., the daughter of Stephen and Gladys (DenBleyker) Saint. She was united in marriage to Frank Duane Barr II on June 30, 1984, in Lansdale, Pa., who preceded her Feb. 16, 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Hardin
Robert “Bob” W. Hardin, 82, Warsaw, died 7:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Gary, to Virginia Juanita (Smith) Hardin-Knight and Robert William Hardin. Bob spent most of his childhood in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. At the young age of 19, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Barbara “Barb” Pickens. They were married on March 13, 1960. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Frank Unruh — UPDATED
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
inkfreenews.com
Norma J. Shepherd — UPDATED
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Norma was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Linden and Lillie (Elliot) Miller. She has been a resident of Kosciusko County since 1950. She was united in marriage to Talmadge Shepherd on Oct. 13, 1961, who preceded her Aug. 7, 2008.
inkfreenews.com
Genova Jennings
Genova Jennings, 86, Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1936. Genova married Kenneth Lee Garrard Sr. on Feb. 14, 1959; he died May 26, 1978. She then married Joseph Jennings, and he died July 9, 1981. She is...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Eugene Vetor
Larry Eugene Vetor, 80, North Manchester, died Jan. 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1942. On July 30, 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Marilyn Kline. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Vetor, North Manchester; sons, Jackson (Linda) Vetor, Portland, Tenn. and Darrell (JoRetta) Vetor, Beaver Dam Lake; daughters, Patty (Robert) Gray, Wabash and Sarah (Mathew) Jones, Wabash; brother, Jimmie (Mary) Vetor, Fairborn, Ohio; sister, Bonnie Clifford, Warsaw; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Robert Harold Heyde
Robert Harold Heyde, 59, Chicago, Ill., formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Robert was born Feb. 10, 1963. Robert is survived by his three children, Caroline (Jordan) Clouser and their two daughters, Blake Heyde (fiancée Stephanie) and Alec Heyde; and a brother, David (Alison) Heyde. Good Family...
inkfreenews.com
Carol Alexander — PENDING
Carol Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Lyle Eugene Becker
Lyle Eugene Becker, 74, Syracuse, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters in Syracuse. He was born Oct. 20, 1948, the son of Paul R. and Lucille (Frick) Becker in Kendallville. On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Nancy E. Gates. Lyle graduated from Ligonier High School...
inkfreenews.com
Nilas L. ‘Red’ Miller
Nilas L. “Red” Miller, 77, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He married Beverly Jo Henderson on Dec. 27, 1965. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his three daughters, Tammy (Mike) White, Bloomington, Ill., Angie (Brett) Schultz, Wakarusa and Kristin (Jeff) Hylek, Oswego, Ill.; eight grandchildren; four, soon to be five, great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Betty (Ralph) Berkeypile, Lucy (Ken) Reimer and Terry Miller.
inkfreenews.com
Laurette Elizabeth Ritz
Laurette Elizabeth (née Conover) Ritz, 97, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. She died in the loving care of Grace Village Health Care. She was born at home to a large family on Jan. 8, 1926, in Whig Lane, Salem County,...
inkfreenews.com
Lurene Garst
Lurene Garst, 94, North Manchester, formerly of rural Somerset, died at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Oct. 23, 1928. Lurene married Clarence “Chunk” Garst on Sept. 16, 1950; he died May 8, 2006. She is survived by two...
inkfreenews.com
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, affectionately known by all as Marlene, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loved ones at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 73. She was born on March 1, 1949, in Peru. She was one of eight children born to Phyllis...
inkfreenews.com
Ralph L. Gunter
Ralph L. Gunter 89, Rochester, died 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Oct. 1, 1933. On July 18, 1954, he married Janet Dillman. Survivors include his wife, Janet Gunter, Rochester; children, Rodney (Isabel) Gunter, Peru, Connie Reffitt (Russell Oberg), Macy, Mark Gunter, Elizabethtown, Ky. and Jennifer (Brandon) Seyer, Mentone; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Myron ‘Bo’ Childs
Myron “ Bo” Childs, 78, Macy, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Myron Larry was born March 16, 1944. Bo and Gloria Joan Hartley were married on May 5, 1969. Left to cherish the memories of Bo are his wife Gloria; four children, Larry Childs, Painesville, Ohio, Mark (Sharon) Childs, Leroy, Ohio, Angela (Jay) Nichols, Ashtabula, Ohio and Joseph Childs, Kokomo; son-in-law Jeff Hodson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson on the way.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Wayne Long
Jerry Wayne Long, 79, Wabash, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Feb. 3, 1943. He married Lana A. Ball on Feb. 29, 1964. He is survived by his wife, Lana Long, Wabash; five children, Stephanie (John) Stambaugh, Wabash,...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth J. Mercer — PENDING
Ruth Mercer, 84, Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in her home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Sylvia L. Whetstone
Sylvia L. Whetstone, 88, Nappanee, died at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence in Nappanee. Sylvia was born June 11, 1934. On March 14, 1953. Sylvia married Jacob Whetstone. He preceded her in death. Sylvia is survived by her seven children, Linda (John) Tener, Nappanee, Shirley (Terry)...
inkfreenews.com
Jewell Juanita Unzicker
Jewell Juanita Unzicker, 96, Goshen, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 11, 1926. On May 24, 1947, she married Robert Bruce Unzicker; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two children, Darwin “Darby” (Linda) Unzicker, Fishers and Darla Miller, Goshen; two grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Thurston Blackburn
Thurston Blackburn, 85, Milford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born in Wonder, Ky., on Jan. 28, 1937, to Thelmar and Lana Blackburn. He grew up in the hills of Kentucky. He attended Prestonsburg High School and joined the United States Air Force. He served as an electrician from 1956 to 1959 and served an additional four years with the Air Force Reserves before being honorably discharged. He married his wife, Frankie Burchett, in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Feb. 4, 1961. The pair spent 62 years together before his passing.
