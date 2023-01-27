ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

This trendy medication being used for weight loss might lead to weight gain, doctors say

By Hannah McKinlay
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDot7_0kTn8TEv00
Ozempic is a once-a-week injection meant to be “used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes,” the prescription’s website reads. | Adobe.com

Ozempic has been thought for the past few months to be Hollywood’s hottest weight loss drug, with hashtag #ozempic having over 450 million views on TikTok. Elon Musk credited significant weight loss to the medication on Twitter , and Mindy Kaling has been rumored to be hosting “ Ozempic parties .”

But unless it’s being used long term for serious health problems, the once-a-week injection might lead to weight gain in the long term.

Although Ozempic is specifically for those with Type 2 diabetes, it is commonly prescribed off-label to help those who deal with obesity lose weight. Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, which is also sold as Wegovy and variations like Mounjaro.

Alicia Allen, registered dietician and director of Metabolic and Nutrition Services at St. Mark’s Hospital, emphasized the good these medications can do when used correctly.

“We find it a very nice, powerful tool to help kind of give people some feedback in terms of eating the wrong foods,” she said.

For people whose weight causes or comes with medical problems, increased dieting and exercise are not enough. Although these lifestyle changes are important, medications like Ozempic and Wegovy “help people to make those changes a little bit more sustainable,” Allen said.

Related

Medical problems that might lead a patient to consider these medications include high blood pressure, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, sleep apnea and others, according to nurse practitioner Elizabeth Hanna, who has a doctorate in nursing and specializes in bariatric surgery.

Hanna said issues arise when people use the medications on and off. They’re typically supposed to be used lifelong, so stopping can lead to an “overshoot effect,” in which people gain all the weight they lost back, and then some.

“Basically, your body thinks there’s a famine,” Hanna said. “So it starts to prepare for the next famine.” She said she regularly sees patients who were not overweight to begin with, but developed a weight issue after using weight loss drugs.

This can also be the effect of yo-yo dieting, an inconsistent and unhealthy dieting pattern that results in weight loss and regain.

Some people can stop Ozempic and keep weight off, but Hanna said they are few and far between. It requires intense habit and routine.

“I have this one patient who’s been able to keep it off, but he eats the exact same thing every day,” Hanna said.

Drugs like Ozempic are not without their benefits. Allen noted that they are especially helpful for people with body mass indexes between 28 and 35, who might not qualify for bariatric surgery but still deal with weight-related health concerns.

“I love the fact that we have this as kind of a bridge to help people get to a little bit lower weight and help them improve their health conditions,” she said.

But both Allen and Hanna urge that it is meant for those with serious health concerns who are in it for the long haul.

Related

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
msn.com

4 Morning Vitamins Everyone Over 40 Should Be Taking To Lose Weight In 2023

This story has been updated since it was originally published on Dec. 29, 2020. Slide 1 of 21: As one of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett may be known for his deep financial knowledge and investment advice, but his wisdom isn’t just for millionaires. Some of his best advice has little to do with finances and everything to do with living a happy life. Here are some of his best quotes, complete with a characteristic dose of humor and some recent advice on how to deal with inflation.Related: Warren Buffett Is Worth $100 Billion and Still Pays Less in Taxes Than You.
TODAY.com

What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
The Daily

Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat

Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
ahchealthenews.com

5 warning signs of a dangerous blood clot

Want to learn more about your risk for heart disease? Take a free online quiz to learn more. The only symptom I had was a calf cramp that persisted. After nearly a week of progressive pain, I went to the doctor, and he told me to get a massage. I am a RN and had a feeling this was more than a strained muscle. I went to the ER the following morning for a second opinion. I had a DVT behind my knee at age 38, non-smoker, but many years of taking hormone therapy. Doctors in a hurry need to learn to listen to patients; not every patient will have every symptom.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy