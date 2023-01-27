Read full article on original website
What does 'First Woman Governor' legislation reveal about paths to power?
This conversation was originally broadcast on "In the Moment," SDPB's daily news and culture program. South Dakota legislators have introduced bills with an eye to changing language in South Dakota's state statues and constitution. The intent is to ensure language reflects the leadership of Governor Kristi Noem. Noem is the first woman to hold the state's top executive office.
Senate panel advances first trust bill since Pandora Papers
A Senate panel is quickly moving a bill that modifies several provisions of the state’s trust law. The bill is one that comes up almost annually and is passed by the Republican-controlled legislature. It’s the first since a blockbuster report that detailed the state’s trust law. The...
In The Moment Legislative Coverage
Today on In The Moment, you'll hear the latest 2023 South Dakota legislative coverage. Watch below or on SD.net, YouTube and Facebook.
Game, Fish and Parks announces 2023 small grants program
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has announced $20,000 in funding for the 2023 Small Grants Program. Grants will be awarded for projects focused on education and outreach of wildlife. The Wildlife Diversity Small Grants have funded education and research focused on wildlife in South Dakota since 1997, according to...
South Dakota Focus | What can North Dakota teach us about Medicaid expansion?
From South Dakota Focus: What happens next for Medicaid expansion? Originally aired Jan 26, 2023. Chris Jones has learned quite a lot about how Medicaid works in the past few years. He’s North Dakota’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services. Jones was appointed to the position three years after the North Dakota legislature adopted Medicaid expansion. During the initial transition, Jones was working in the private sector.
Explaining the fish kill phenomenon
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
The paths & pressures to being a woman in leadership
On today's In the Moment... Governor Kristi Noem called for more inclusive language for women in leadership in South Dakota. Lori Walsh discusses language and power with Lisa Hager and Evren Çelik Wiltse. The political scientists with South Dakota State University are also the authors of the book Women's Paths to Power.
Lifesaving professions among those facing staffing challenges
COVID-19 forever changed the face of work in America. Its implications are still present in many offices, mechanics shops, and storefronts. Health care workers have been on the frontline since the beginning. While hailed as heroes in the early days of the pandemic, the industry now faces its own share of challenges.
