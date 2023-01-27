South Brunswick Police Chief Releases Open Letter Regarding Police Killing in Memphis

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka has released an open letter to the community regarding the police killing of Tyre Nichols, a black man from Memphis, Tennessee who was severely beaten by five police officers and later pronounced dead. The five officers involved in the killing have been fired and charged with murder.

Communities all over the country have been anticipating public protests as body camera footage of the incident is expected to be released later today. You can follow live coverage of the release by clicking here.

Below is the full letter sent out to the community by Chief Hayducka:

I wanted to address an issue that will be coming out nationally and I anticipate will generate a lot of reaction. The Memphis Police Department will be releasing videos of a motor vehicle stop where a 29 year old man, Tyre Nichols died after the interaction with police. The criminal investigation is ongoing into the matter and the officers have been criminally charged.

In my nearly two decades as Chief of Police I have ensured that treating all citizens with integrity, respect, and professionalism is our essential function. We instill these CORE Values from the moment an officer is hired and it reinforced every day. I have made it abundantly clear that I expect my officers to always prevent any act of misconduct, and report any and every situation which they believe constitutes misconduct. In addition, all South Brunswick officers are aware that they have a legal and moral duty to intervene in any unlawful act by another officer.

We have made tremendous strides in improving our level of service and enhancing accountability. In 2021, with the support of our Mayor and Council a million dollar investment was made to ensure every South Brunswick officer has Axon body worn camera and Taser. In addition 1,408 of training was conducted on two nationally recognized de-escalation programs called ICAT and ABLE. This new equipment and training ensures that South Brunswick officers have the resources needed to handle evolving situations.

I have mandated that the officers body worn camera videos must be reviewed on a daily basis by supervisors and command level officers. These meaningful reviews ensure our officers are meeting the highest standard of South Brunswick Police Department set by our policies and law. The videos have offered great examples of outstanding police work as well as assisted identifying training needs.

In 2022, our department handled 87,061 calls for service. In 11 cases officers used force. That equates to .00012% of the cases. Each of those use of force incidents received the highest level of scrutiny with a command level investigation. Each of those investigations are then forwarded to my office for my final determination. Those cases were all found to meet the highest standards as set forth by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the South Brunswick Police Department policy.

I realize there will be many questions on a national front about police conduct. I welcome people to review our annual reports at https://www.southbrunswicknj.gov/police-annual-reports to learn more about our department. I also welcome any question about our department and encourage you to reach out to my office at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7461.

Sincerely,

Raymond J. Hayducka



