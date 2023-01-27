Madison Residents Can Spread Love and Cheer With "Valentines for Seniors"

PARSIPPANY, NJ - Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is launching "Valentines for Seniors" which hopes to spread love to our senior community this Valentine's Day. Residents can drop off Valentine cards at the congresswoman's office beginning today, Friday January 27. Cards will be collect through Friday February 10. They must be submitted in non-sealed envelopes unless mailed to the congresswoman's office.

The cards will be distributed to senior living homes throughout the NJ-11 district for Valentine's Day.

“Over the past few years, my office and I have encouraged NJ-11 residents to take the time to show appreciation for members of our community––from veterans to healthcare providers–– with Valentine’s Day cards. The outpouring of love from people, especially young students, is always heartwarming,” said Rep. Sherrill. “This year, I am excited to launch ‘Valentines for Seniors’ to spread the love to our senior community in time for Valentine’s Day.”

Sherrill's office is located at 8 Wood Hollow Road, Suite 203 Parsippany.



