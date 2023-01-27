RARITAN POLICE: JP Case PTO President Charged With Allegedly Stealing Money From PTO Bank Account

RARITAN TWP, NJ - The JP Case Middle School PTO president has been charged with theft after an investigation found irregularities in the PTO's bank statements, according to a release from the Raritan Township Police Department.

Nicole Sanchez was charged with theft of immovable property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to police, detectives from the department took a report Jan. 25 from PTO members regarding irregularities in the bank statements. PTO members, police said, advised that the PTO president, Sanchez, was previously the president and lone member of the board (aside from an informal volunteer treasurer) during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.

After reviewing the bank account statements for 2021 and 2022, police found several unexplained transactions.

Sanchez, police said, had access to the PTO debit card and bank account during this time. Police found that there were about $14,500 in unauthorized charges on the account.

In addition, police said, they found that Sanchez attempted to pay some of the money back with $2,300 paid back to the PTO.

Sanchez, detectives said, admitted to being the sole perpetrator of the unauthorized transactions, and was intending to pay the money back.

Sanchez was served with a summons and released.



