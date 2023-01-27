Looking at the numbers from the history of the Capital District Mayor’s Cup

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Union's Josh Kosack holds up the Mayor's Cup in celebration after a 2-0 win over RPI on Jan. 29, 2022, at MVP Arena.

The Union and RPI men’s and women’s hockey teams are set to face off in the Capital District Mayor’s Cup on Saturday at MVP Arena. The puck drops on the fifth edition of the women’s game at 3 p.m. The men’s game starts at 6 p.m.

The Union men and RPI women are the defending champions.

In honor of the 10th year, here are 10 numbers to look at from the history of the Mayor’s Cup.

57,644

The total attendance in the first nine years of the Mayor’s Cup. The only year the games didn’t take place was in 2021, when both schools canceled their hockey seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

8,714

The attendance for the 2015 game, which was won by Union 8-3. It’s the largest crowd in the history of the event. Interest in that game could have been influenced by the postgame brawl between the two teams in 2014.

4,043

The attendance for the 2019 game, which ended in a scoreless tie after 65 minutes of play. Union won the Mayor’s Cup in a shootout. It remains the smallest crowd in Mayor’s Cup history. The game was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, but a snowstorm canceled the game. It was played on Tuesday, Jan. 29, which may have played a factor in the low attendance.

125

Number of penalty minutes issued after the 2014 postgame brawl. There were 19 penalties assessed. Union defenseman Mat Bodie got the most penalty minutes with 17. Bodie received two minutes for roughing, five minutes for grabbing the facemask and a 10-minute game disqualification.

33

Number of saves made by Union goalie Connor Murphy in last year’s 2-0 Dutchmen win. Union had just 17 shots on goal.

15

Number of points the Dutchmen line of center Mike Vecchione, left wing Matt Wilkins and right wing Daniel Ciampini had in Union’s 8-3 win in 2015. Ciampini had three goals and three assists, Vecchione collected two goals and three assists and Wilkins had four assists.

6

Number of times the Union men have won the Mayor’s Cup.

3

Number of times that the RPI men’s and women’s teams have each won the Mayor’s Cup.

2-1

The final score for the first men’s Mayor’s Cup game in 2013, won by Union, and the inaugural women’s game in 2018, won by RPI.

1

Number of times the Union women have captured the Mayor’s Cup. The Dutchwomen’s only victory came in 2020.

