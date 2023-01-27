Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
WTRF
Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
WTRF
WVU women’s hoops braces for No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s hoops is in a groove, but its path to the NCAA Tournament gets a little steeper on Wednesday. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six games in the Big 12 to climb the league standings, sitting two games behind the lead in fourth place. Those two games separate WVU and No. 24 Texas, who will enter Morgantown for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off tied at the top of the Big 12.
WTRF
Mountaineers eye season sweep in Fort Worth vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball will play for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU when Big 12 play resumes Tuesday night. The Mountaineers have strung together consecutive wins for the first time since December. They’re coming off an 80-77 win over nationally ranked Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a result fueled by a 31-point performance from Erik Stevenson. They also won Wednesday at Texas Tech, marking their first Big 12 road win since February 2021.
WTRF
WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
WTRF
Leonard rated among best backstops in college baseball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to Opening Day of the college baseball season is underway and West Virginia will begin its 2023 slate of games on Feb. 17. When Randy Mazey’s group takes the field for the first time this year, they will do so with one of the best catchers in the country squatting behind home plate.
WTRF
No. 11 TCU, surging West Virginia battle for 2nd time in as many weeks
No. 11 TCU, surging West Virginia battle for 2nd time in as many weeks. Familiarity will not be a problem when No. 11 TCU looks to get back on track against surging West Virginia on Tuesday in a return to Big 12 Conference play in Fort Worth, Texas. The teams,...
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops at No. 11 TCU: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fresh off its second win over a ranked team in 10 days, West Virginia will face — what else — another ranked team on Tuesday. This time, on the road. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest. WVU men’s basketball at...
WTRF
Mountaineers tally season-high score, win home quad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team posted a season-best team score to finish in first place in its quad meet against Iowa State, Towson, and Eastern Michigan inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers (7-4, 1-0 Big 12) tallied a 196.375 to...
WTRF
Stevenson: “It was going in like it was supposed to”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson returned to form Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum. Over the course of 40 minutes of action, the senior guard ignited the home crowd and heated up right in front of their eyes en route to West Virginia’s first 30-point individual performance in almost two years.
WTRF
Golf to tee off spring season on Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2023 spring season on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete, including nine teams ranked in the Top 80. Teams competing are...
WTRF
Okonkwo gaining confidence, showing off his athleticism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are some differences between Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo. For starters, they hail from completely different continents. Bell is two inches taller and has at least 40 pounds on the younger Okonkwo. Bell has a football background; Okonkwo was a tennis player in his life across the pond.
WTRF
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past...
WTRF
Tyler County, West Virginia outlined in a Winter Weather Advisory
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Charleston has outlined Tyler County, WV in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Tuesday. Our next weather system will advance through the region, with areas well south of I-70 and into Central WV expecting to see possible snow showers and ice accumulation.
WTRF
“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident. Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38...
WTRF
Portrait is presented to Wheeling entrepreneur’s homeplace after 120 years elsewhere
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) A portrait of Samuel Bloch of Wheeling has been presented to his homeplace. Born in 1850, the co-founder of Bloch Brothers Tobacco actually lived in the mansion now known as Elmhurst the House of Friendship. His portrait hung for generations in the Ohio Valley Medical Center...
WTRF
Longtime lawman’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Former FBI Agent and Ohio County Sheriff Tom Burgoyne was laid to rest Tuesday. Hundreds attended the funeral and graveside service, and as many as two dozen police and sheriff’s cruisers took part in the procession. Burgoyne died Thursday at his home in Wheeling at age...
WTRF
Belmont County’s chief deputy, James Zusack, announces he’ll run for sheriff
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The man who has been Belmont County’s chief deputy for nine years has announced he’s going to run for sheriff next year. James Zusack has been employed with the sheriff’s department for 31 years. He says when Sheriff Dave Lucas decided not to...
