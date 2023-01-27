ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU women’s hoops braces for No. 24 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s hoops is in a groove, but its path to the NCAA Tournament gets a little steeper on Wednesday. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six games in the Big 12 to climb the league standings, sitting two games behind the lead in fourth place. Those two games separate WVU and No. 24 Texas, who will enter Morgantown for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off tied at the top of the Big 12.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountaineers eye season sweep in Fort Worth vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball will play for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU when Big 12 play resumes Tuesday night. The Mountaineers have strung together consecutive wins for the first time since December. They’re coming off an 80-77 win over nationally ranked Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a result fueled by a 31-point performance from Erik Stevenson. They also won Wednesday at Texas Tech, marking their first Big 12 road win since February 2021.
FORT WORTH, TX
WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Leonard rated among best backstops in college baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to Opening Day of the college baseball season is underway and West Virginia will begin its 2023 slate of games on Feb. 17. When Randy Mazey’s group takes the field for the first time this year, they will do so with one of the best catchers in the country squatting behind home plate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountaineers tally season-high score, win home quad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team posted a season-best team score to finish in first place in its quad meet against Iowa State, Towson, and Eastern Michigan inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers (7-4, 1-0 Big 12) tallied a 196.375 to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Stevenson: “It was going in like it was supposed to”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson returned to form Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum. Over the course of 40 minutes of action, the senior guard ignited the home crowd and heated up right in front of their eyes en route to West Virginia’s first 30-point individual performance in almost two years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Golf to tee off spring season on Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2023 spring season on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete, including nine teams ranked in the Top 80. Teams competing are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Okonkwo gaining confidence, showing off his athleticism

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are some differences between Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo. For starters, they hail from completely different continents. Bell is two inches taller and has at least 40 pounds on the younger Okonkwo. Bell has a football background; Okonkwo was a tennis player in his life across the pond.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tyler County, West Virginia outlined in a Winter Weather Advisory

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Charleston has outlined Tyler County, WV in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Tuesday. Our next weather system will advance through the region, with areas well south of I-70 and into Central WV expecting to see possible snow showers and ice accumulation.
TYLER COUNTY, WV
Longtime lawman’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Former FBI Agent and Ohio County Sheriff Tom Burgoyne was laid to rest Tuesday. Hundreds attended the funeral and graveside service, and as many as two dozen police and sheriff’s cruisers took part in the procession. Burgoyne died Thursday at his home in Wheeling at age...
WHEELING, WV

