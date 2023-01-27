ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tv20detroit.com

Trump says beating of Nichols 'never should have happened'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is "horrible" and that the attack "never should have happened." Trump said in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press that Nichols was "just being pummeled"...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy