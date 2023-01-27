Read full article on original website
Healthline
Healthgrades Names America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023
Healthgrades has announced the recipients of the 2023 America’s Best Hospitals Awards and State Rankings. The top 50 hospitals on their list identify the top 1% of hospitals in the US. The site’s annual recognition offers a comprehensive look at healthcare options derived from a review of nearly 4,500...
Why urgent care centers are popping up everywhere
Urgent care centers have become a key part of America's health care system. But there are risks.
Doctors and patients are sold on telehealth. Congress is still unsure about its long-term future
A recent $1.7 trillion spending package included a funding extension for remote medicine—through 2024.
MedicalXpress
Poor health care experiences lead caregivers to self-medicate, study shows
Caregivers need care, too. And now, researchers from Japan have found that their experience with health care professionals while caring for someone else affects their own health care choices. In a study published recently in Research in Social and Administrative Pharmacy, researchers from the University of Tsukuba found that caregivers...
NIH Director's Blog
Health Care in the Early 1960s
My topic, health care in the early 1960s, has a double set of meanings for me. I am a historian, and the 1960s are now “history,” ripe for new interpretations. Yet I was also an immigrant to the United States in 1961, fresh from working as an administrator in the British National Health Service. The period immediately before the Medicare legislation in 1965 shines in my memory with the vividness of new impressions: those of a young health care student trying to make sense of the U. S. health care system, and indeed, of the United States.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
The Justice Department is making headway as it looks to resolve a lawsuit against two eye care providers, accusing both of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
khn.org
Government Lets Health Plans That Ripped Off Medicare Keep the Money
Medicare Advantage plans for seniors dodged a major financial bullet Monday as government officials gave them a reprieve for returning hundreds of millions of dollars or more in government overpayments — some dating back a decade or more. The health insurance industry had long feared the Centers for Medicare...
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
KevinMD.com
The isolation of the COVID ICU: the need for patient advocates
The COVID ICU is abuzz with monitors beeping and doctors and nurses rushing from bed to bed to care for critically ill patients, most on ventilators. The machines – dialysis, vents, pumps – sound off their rhythmic repetitions; breaths are pushed in and pulled out, and meds are dripped. Only the patients themselves are silent. We know this, and we hear this, but we are not there. It’s thhe height of the COVID pandemic, and visitors are not welcome, so we are not at the bedside.
wdfxfox34.com
Types of Medicare Supplement Plans
Originally Posted On: https://www.theedgesearch.com/2023/01/types-of-medicare-supplement-plans.html. Medicare Supplement Plans provide additional health coverage for those on Medicare. Depending on a person’s medical needs, they should consider the range of supplement plans available. Are you a senior citizen wondering if there are supplement plans? That you can purchase to help with expenses...
healthcaredive.com
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could hamper hospitals, payers
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could further complicate healthcare operating environments, as hospitals and payers continue to face pandemic-driven challenges nearly three years into COVID-19, according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Services. Medicaid enrollment rose substantially through the pandemic, growing from 70.7 million members in February 2020 to 90.9...
KevinMD.com
Why are so many physicians quitting medicine? The real reasons revealed.
It is well-recognized that there is a large number of physicians leaving medicine or preparing to do so. This is not to be debated!. Many physicians are retiring due to age, and others have accepted early retirement as their best option with the current state of health care. Beyond those retiring, it is concerning how many young physicians are leaving medicine and no longer want to stay in the current health care system. It is predicted that many will seek alternative careers and other avenues of financial success rather than grind it out for 20 to 30 years, like the current generation of retiring physicians.
U.S. Leads in Health Care Spending, But Is Last for Health Outcomes Among Rich Nations
Despite spending far more than most wealthy countries on health care, the United States lags when it comes to health outcomes. Life expectancy among Americans averages age 77, which is three years younger than it is among people in other wealthy nations. Preventable deaths from diabetes, high blood pressure and...
America's Broken Healthcare System Means Many Americans Need Wheelchairs but Can't Afford Them — ABBY Has an Affordable Option
The high cost can be an obstacle for people with reduced mobility wanting to purchase a wheelchair. Insurance coverage is often inadequate or nonexistent when it comes to wheelchairs, and U.S. healthcare costs are rapidly escalating. Wheelchair users in the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KevinMD.com
The dark side of cannabis: increased risk of psychosis
Psychosis is a broad term that describes a change in the perception of reality. It can be caused by various conditions, including metabolic, psychiatric, neurologic, genetic, and other medical conditions, as well as licit and illicit substances, particularly cannabis. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) states that abnormalities define these disorders in one or more of the following five domains: delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking (speech), grossly disorganized or abnormal motor behavior (including catatonia), and negative symptoms.
Essence
Black-Owned Healthcare Hiring Platform Incredible Health Is Now Being Used By 1/4 U.S. Nurses & 75% Of Top-Ranked Hospitals
Dr. Iman Abuzeid's hiring platform Incredible Health, is the fastest-growing healthcare career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers and they have the numbers to prove it. Dr. Iman Abuzeid is changing the way our healthcare professionals get hired. According to a news release shared with ESSENCE, her hiring platform Incredible Health,...
Treating health care as a commodity has not driven costs lower
Assuring effective health care to a population is a challenge for every society. As care options become more complex — and expensive — the challenges increase. In the U.S. both the organization and the financing of health care are perennial issues in public discussions, political campaigns and among social policy researchers. Basically there are two […] The post Treating health care as a commodity has not driven costs lower appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SFGate
Why Do So Many Older Adults Choose Medicare Advantage?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. In 2022, 48% of Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans instead of Original Medicare, and experts predict that number will be higher in 2023. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers and bundle Medicare benefits in a way many people...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
