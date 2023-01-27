It is well-recognized that there is a large number of physicians leaving medicine or preparing to do so. This is not to be debated!. Many physicians are retiring due to age, and others have accepted early retirement as their best option with the current state of health care. Beyond those retiring, it is concerning how many young physicians are leaving medicine and no longer want to stay in the current health care system. It is predicted that many will seek alternative careers and other avenues of financial success rather than grind it out for 20 to 30 years, like the current generation of retiring physicians.

1 DAY AGO