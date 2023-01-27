Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
islandernews.com
End of January dining on Key Biscayne
January is gone! Hard to believe we are already 31 days into the new year. Take time to reflect on 2023's first month by enjoying a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this last Tuesday in January, 2023. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means...
marketplace.org
How much have prices increased over the past year? It depends on where you live.
It’s fair to say that at some point in the past year, every one of us has walked into a grocery store, tried to rent an apartment or bought any number of things, and experienced sticker shock. It turns out that how high those prices are can be a...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade business owners invited to apply to the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program
Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez is inviting small business owners in District 12 to apply to the Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program, beginning January 30 through Feb. 15, 2023. Applications may be obtained from the District 12 Office, 8345 NW 12th St., Miami, FL 33126, starting Jan. 30, 2023, or on...
islandernews.com
Best Monday healthy dining options on Key Biscayne
Make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, January 30, 2023. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
islandernews.com
Young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and sales skills at Key Biscayne Kid's Marketplace
It's safe to say that most everyone believes kids are adorable. Whether it's the excitement of learning new things in school, or their focus and energy while engaging in extracurricular activities like sports, ballet, drawing or even when they are out shopping with friends, the innocence of youth is cute and lovable.
ABC Action News
Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
Nutrition Smart Goes Kosher: A Healthy Transformation with a Side of Savings
Nutrition Smart, one of Coral Springs’ newest health stores, announces conversion to a kosher supermarket. The store will offer a 20% discount on all items during the liquidation sale. Despite the change, the store remains committed to promoting health and wellness and providing quality customer service. According to Yehuda...
When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in
Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers. Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their...
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
wmfe.org
A South Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year
Miriam Bettant runs a French bakery with her husband in South Beach. Though the space faces upheaval, she’s determined to remain in an area she loves. In the middle of the night, workers get to Bettant Bakery to start preparing all of the pastries they’ll be selling throughout the day. Cutting fresh dough and braiding it into challah rolls, or folding it into croissants.
Broward New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 16 to January 29
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 16 to January 29. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. January 16, 2023. Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 141 Crandon Boulevard. On...
Unwind and Pamper Yourself: Beyond Nail Lounge Now Open in Coral Springs
A new 5,000-square-foot, full-service spa, and nail lounge has opened its doors in Coral Springs. Beyond Nail Lounge is located at the former Camilla Day Spa at Coral Square Mall. They offer various luxurious services, including manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, facials, and massages. Tiffany Hoang, co-owner, has lived...
tourcounsel.com
Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida
Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
southbeachtopchefs.com
The Transformation of Iconic Paris Theater into Queen Miami Beach Restaurant
Queen Miami Beach takes over the historic Paris Theater building on Washington Ave. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the iconic Paris Theater, built in 1945 by famed Art Deco architect Henry Hohauser, restoring the property to its original intended glory with over-the-top 21st-century splendor. Recognizable by album covers and music videos of Madonna, U2, J. Lo, Christina Aguilera, and Ricky Martin, the thoughtful design emulates luxury and allure. From the Rat Pack era of the 1950s to the hedonistic nights of the 1990s, the Paris Theater has evolved. It is reborn for a new generation with the creation of Queen Miami Beach, set to open on February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach.
Temerok Food and Deli to Open in Hallandale Beach
The market's deli will offer a selection of Eastern European dishes
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale
Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
Gas leak prompts precautionary evacuation at Boca West community
A gas leak in a residential community west of Boca Raton forced some people out of their homes Sunday morning.
