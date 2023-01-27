ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

End of January dining on Key Biscayne

January is gone! Hard to believe we are already 31 days into the new year. Take time to reflect on 2023's first month by enjoying a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this last Tuesday in January, 2023. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Best Monday healthy dining options on Key Biscayne

Make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, January 30, 2023. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
ABC Action News

Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wmfe.org

A South Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year

Miriam Bettant runs a French bakery with her husband in South Beach. Though the space faces upheaval, she’s determined to remain in an area she loves. In the middle of the night, workers get to Bettant Bakery to start preparing all of the pastries they’ll be selling throughout the day. Cutting fresh dough and braiding it into challah rolls, or folding it into croissants.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 16 to January 29

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 16 to January 29. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. January 16, 2023. Officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 141 Crandon Boulevard. On...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida

Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
DORAL, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

The Transformation of Iconic Paris Theater into Queen Miami Beach Restaurant

Queen Miami Beach takes over the historic Paris Theater building on Washington Ave. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the iconic Paris Theater, built in 1945 by famed Art Deco architect Henry Hohauser, restoring the property to its original intended glory with over-the-top 21st-century splendor. Recognizable by album covers and music videos of Madonna, U2, J. Lo, Christina Aguilera, and Ricky Martin, the thoughtful design emulates luxury and allure. From the Rat Pack era of the 1950s to the hedonistic nights of the 1990s, the Paris Theater has evolved. It is reborn for a new generation with the creation of Queen Miami Beach, set to open on February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale

Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

