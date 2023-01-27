Queen Miami Beach takes over the historic Paris Theater building on Washington Ave. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the iconic Paris Theater, built in 1945 by famed Art Deco architect Henry Hohauser, restoring the property to its original intended glory with over-the-top 21st-century splendor. Recognizable by album covers and music videos of Madonna, U2, J. Lo, Christina Aguilera, and Ricky Martin, the thoughtful design emulates luxury and allure. From the Rat Pack era of the 1950s to the hedonistic nights of the 1990s, the Paris Theater has evolved. It is reborn for a new generation with the creation of Queen Miami Beach, set to open on February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO