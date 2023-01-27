Read full article on original website
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
This Texas city ranked second among the 12 best US fishing cities
Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man pleads guilty in scam that convinced adults to send funds to fake general, feds say
A Texas man and other unnamed individuals posing as a high-ranking military official online swindled over $1.6 million out of residents of nearly a dozen states, federal officials said. Fola Alabi, a 52-year-old resident of Richmond, “created companies and opened bank accounts that were used to launder” the funds swindled...
Huge plume of smoke visible near U.S. Mexico Border
You may have noticed a ginormous plume of smoke near Otay Mesa Saturday.
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star using hi-tech assets to stop illegal crossings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is illustrating some of the advanced tools being utilized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop illegal immigration at the southern border. Among the tools at the disposal of state and federal law enforcement are aerial drones...
These Are The 5 Best Ways To Piss Off a Native Texan
Want to piss a Texan off? Here are 5 ways to do just that. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. Giving us a glass of unsweet tea. Another...
6 Of The Craziest Airbnb’s You Can Stay in Near West Texas!
Need to get away? Looking for something crazy to stay in here in Texas? Here are 6 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but in the West Texas area! Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Article on Texas Elder Murders illustrates need for laws aimed at keeping seniors safe | Letter
The current issue of The AARP Magazine has an article by Lise Olsen called “Unnatural Causes.” It tells the horrific true story of The Texas Elder Murders. The terrible crimes committed against this vulnerable population were compounded by the incompetence of various authorities who tolerated this most extreme form of age discrimination.
mymotherlode.com
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
Rare 'fallstreak' clouds appear in sky over Central Texas
Central Texas residents likened the strange clouds to UFO's.
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
Woman pleads guilty to mailing deadly ricin to Trump, Texas sheriff and others
A dual Canadian and France citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing deadly ricin to former President Donald Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials, authorities announced.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
Texas Death Row Prisoners Sue Over Automatic Solitary Confinement
The state's "arbitrary requirement to house all male death row prisoners in permanent solitary confinement does not promote safety and security, is inconsistent with correctional best practices, and serves no penological purpose," the lawsuit claims.
