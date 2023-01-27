ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

6 Of The Craziest Airbnb’s You Can Stay in Near West Texas!

Need to get away? Looking for something crazy to stay in here in Texas? Here are 6 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but in the West Texas area! Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
TEXAS STATE
mymotherlode.com

Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.

Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
