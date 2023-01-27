Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Marine Institute students finish individual semester-long projects
Belfast Marine Institute students from the high school recently finished their individual semester-long main projects for the Marine Studies course. One area of interest included conducting an underwater bottom topography survey of the outfall at Little River. Using the Institute's Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV) with photo and 4K video capabilities,...
penbaypilot.com
Postpartum project to provide Narcan as part of free take-home first aid kit
DAMARISCOTTA — Healthy Lincoln County is partnering with LincolnHealth to offer first aid kits to all postpartum families as part of the Perinatal Quality Collaborative for Maine (PQC4ME). The statewide project spearheaded by Nell Tharpe, CNM and Dr. Jay Naliboff, provides postpartum families with a take-home first aid kit....
penbaypilot.com
Satellite of West Bay Rotary Doing (a LOT of) Good
Food security, homelessness, heating and food-in-crisis-areas are just a sampling of the many good causes supported by Satellite of West Bay Rotary’s recent fundraising…. Coming up soon, the Satellite of West Bay Rotary Club is presenting Red Carpet Trivia on February 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Samoset in Rockport. Teams of up to six from across the community will compete for prizes and to raise money for World Central Kitchen. Teams thus far include those representing West Bay Rotary, Rockland Rotary, Belfast Rotary, Allen Insurance and Financial, Midcoast School of Technology and more. There will be pizza and cash bar.
penbaypilot.com
DaPonte String Quartet to perform February concert series ‘Winter Light’
WALDOBORO — The DaPonte String Quartet will stop in Waldoboro and Rockport as it presents its February concert series, “Winter Light,” with a string trio version of the monumental “Goldberg Variations” by Johann Sebastian Bach. The group’s realization for string trio is based on two...
penbaypilot.com
Not a bad day to jump in the ocean in January
CAMDEN—Hundreds of participants enjoyed an outing to celebrate the annual Camden Winterfest held at the. Camden Amphitheatre on Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all of the classic Winterfest traditions —ice carving, a doggie fashion show, Polar Plunge, good food, a story walk, indoor crafts, and a mobile sauna. Many families came out with sleds and enjoyed the snowy hills.
penbaypilot.com
This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?
So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
penbaypilot.com
Two-hour delay at Midcoast Solid Waster Transfer Station
Mid-Coast Solid Waste Transfer Station in Rockport has a two-hour delay on January 31, 2023.
penbaypilot.com
Raymond ‘Skip’ Davenport, obituary
BELFAST — Raymond L. “Skip” Davenport, a resident of Belfast, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Skip was born in Ashland on July 20, 1935 to the late Raymond and Beryl (Sutherland) Davenport. He attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland Community High School in 1953.
penbaypilot.com
Extreme cold in forecast pushes Camden toboggan races to Sunday, only – but they will go on
CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport Select Board to convene Monday: Wastewater system, Route 90 sewer extension, plus two executive sessions
ROCKPORT – The Rockport Select Board will meet Monday evening, 6 p.m., at the Town Office, for a one-hour workshop to address wastewater infrastructure investments, a water resource recovery facility, and the plan to extend a sewer line out Route 90. Two closed-door sessions will follow at 7 p.m.: Labor contracts and a real estate contract.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 23-26. Appleton. Thomas F. Neely and Lisa T. Neely to Joseph H. Brady and Robin S. Brady. Camden. Mary Turner Sullivan to Alexander M. Abud and Lauren Swegle. Scott C. Harve to Scott...
penbaypilot.com
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
penbaypilot.com
Donald ‘Jake’ Jacobson, obituary
ST. GEORGE — Donald ‘Jake’ Jacobson, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by close loved ones, the Cyrs and the Mynicks. Jake was born November 12, 1931 to Robert and Georgie (Smalley) Jacobson. He grew up in St. George, attended...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Hills, Oceanside win KVAC wrestling crowns
AUGSTA — Wrestling teams from around the state, including five from the Midcoast, competed Saturday, Jan. 28 for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships at Cony High School. Camden Hills emerged as the Class A champion while Oceanside won the Class B crown. Pat Kelly, the head coach of...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Fire spreads quickly through South Thomaston house
SOUTH THOMASTON (3:30 p.m.) — An automotive battery charger is being blamed for a fire on the Dublin Road in South Thomaston this morning, Monday, Jan 30. Based on an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, a car’s battery had been plugged into the garage’s charger overnight.
penbaypilot.com
Juveniles resist police when apprehended for stealing alcohol
ROCKLAND — On Jan. 30 at approximately 5 p.m., Rockland Police responded to Hannaford for a reported shoplifting. While summonsing an adult shoplifter in an unrelated incident, Rockland Police and Hannaford Asset Protection observed three juveniles in the process of concealing alcohol, according to a news release posted on the Rockland Police Department’s Facebook page Jan. 31.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland man accused of threatening to attack group with hammer
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man was arrested shortly after midnight on Jan. 27 when police responded to a report of a suspect in a physical altercation with a group of people and allegedly threatening to fight them with a hammer and chisel. Daniel P. Barnes, 35, of Rockland, was...
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
