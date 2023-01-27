ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Marine Institute students finish individual semester-long projects

Belfast Marine Institute students from the high school recently finished their individual semester-long main projects for the Marine Studies course. One area of interest included conducting an underwater bottom topography survey of the outfall at Little River. Using the Institute's Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV) with photo and 4K video capabilities,...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Satellite of West Bay Rotary Doing (a LOT of) Good

Food security, homelessness, heating and food-in-crisis-areas are just a sampling of the many good causes supported by Satellite of West Bay Rotary’s recent fundraising…. Coming up soon, the Satellite of West Bay Rotary Club is presenting Red Carpet Trivia on February 11, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Samoset in Rockport. Teams of up to six from across the community will compete for prizes and to raise money for World Central Kitchen. Teams thus far include those representing West Bay Rotary, Rockland Rotary, Belfast Rotary, Allen Insurance and Financial, Midcoast School of Technology and more. There will be pizza and cash bar.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Not a bad day to jump in the ocean in January

CAMDEN—Hundreds of participants enjoyed an outing to celebrate the annual Camden Winterfest held at the. Camden Amphitheatre on Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all of the classic Winterfest traditions —ice carving, a doggie fashion show, Polar Plunge, good food, a story walk, indoor crafts, and a mobile sauna. Many families came out with sleds and enjoyed the snowy hills.
penbaypilot.com

This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?

So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Raymond ‘Skip’ Davenport, obituary

BELFAST — Raymond L. “Skip” Davenport, a resident of Belfast, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Skip was born in Ashland on July 20, 1935 to the late Raymond and Beryl (Sutherland) Davenport. He attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland Community High School in 1953.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Extreme cold in forecast pushes Camden toboggan races to Sunday, only – but they will go on

CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport Select Board to convene Monday: Wastewater system, Route 90 sewer extension, plus two executive sessions

ROCKPORT – The Rockport Select Board will meet Monday evening, 6 p.m., at the Town Office, for a one-hour workshop to address wastewater infrastructure investments, a water resource recovery facility, and the plan to extend a sewer line out Route 90. Two closed-door sessions will follow at 7 p.m.: Labor contracts and a real estate contract.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 23-26. Appleton. Thomas F. Neely and Lisa T. Neely to Joseph H. Brady and Robin S. Brady. Camden. Mary Turner Sullivan to Alexander M. Abud and Lauren Swegle. Scott C. Harve to Scott...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Just another Saturday on the Coast

Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Donald ‘Jake’ Jacobson, obituary

ST. GEORGE — Donald ‘Jake’ Jacobson, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by close loved ones, the Cyrs and the Mynicks. Jake was born November 12, 1931 to Robert and Georgie (Smalley) Jacobson. He grew up in St. George, attended...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Hills, Oceanside win KVAC wrestling crowns

AUGSTA — Wrestling teams from around the state, including five from the Midcoast, competed Saturday, Jan. 28 for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships at Cony High School. Camden Hills emerged as the Class A champion while Oceanside won the Class B crown. Pat Kelly, the head coach of...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Fire spreads quickly through South Thomaston house

SOUTH THOMASTON (3:30 p.m.) — An automotive battery charger is being blamed for a fire on the Dublin Road in South Thomaston this morning, Monday, Jan 30. Based on an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, a car’s battery had been plugged into the garage’s charger overnight.
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Juveniles resist police when apprehended for stealing alcohol

ROCKLAND — On Jan. 30 at approximately 5 p.m., Rockland Police responded to Hannaford for a reported shoplifting. While summonsing an adult shoplifter in an unrelated incident, Rockland Police and Hannaford Asset Protection observed three juveniles in the process of concealing alcohol, according to a news release posted on the Rockland Police Department’s Facebook page Jan. 31.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland man accused of threatening to attack group with hammer

ROCKLAND — A Rockland man was arrested shortly after midnight on Jan. 27 when police responded to a report of a suspect in a physical altercation with a group of people and allegedly threatening to fight them with a hammer and chisel. Daniel P. Barnes, 35, of Rockland, was...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist

BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy