ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rough Draft Atlanta

Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day

This weekend, take part in the local celebration of Transit Equality Day, which commemorates the declaration that public transportation is a civil right. “Everyone has a right to public transit that is frequent, reliable, and affordable. And we hope all Atlanta residents – both those who rely on MARTA as well as those who don’t […] The post Ride MARTA Feb. 3-4 in honor of Transit Equity Day  appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

MARTA set to suspend red line for a week as it replaces track

ATLANTA — MARTA is set to suspend its rail service of its red line service for about a week as it works on replacing the track. Raul service will be suspended south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service on Feb. 22 . Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Unknown stories of everyday people

At the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard sits Oakland Cemetery, the City of Atlanta’s first official burial grounds. Established in 1850 on an original six acres of land, Oakland now spans 88 acres and is home to thousands of residents. Among them are names familiar to most generations of Atlantans, a “who’s who” of notable Atlanta citizenry.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Ada Developers Academy: Diversifying tech in Atlanta

Ada Developers Academy is out to change the face of tech. The tech industry is the wealth engine of our time, but that wealth is not spread evenly. Women, especially Black and brown women, are severely underrepresented in tech jobs and leadership. As tech continues to grow in places like Atlanta, we have an opportunity to shift who holds wealth and power in this country.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

King Day March – Peachtree Street & Auburn Ave – Jan. 16, 2023

Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.
ATLANTA, GA
defpen

Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College

Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protest underway in Atlanta after release of Tyre Nichols footage

Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now. Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy