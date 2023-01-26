LOVELAND, OHIO (January 30, 2023) — He started out as a male model at Fashion Week in Milan, Italy and then Fashion Week in New York, New York. David Mikel Gilker graduated from Loveland High School (LHS) in May 2018, headed for a career in modeling and has been on a whirlwind tour ever since. He grew up right here in Loveland, but his last five years have taken him places he might never have imagined himself. From growing up here, graduating from LHS, a brief journey into the world of modeling, all leading him into a most unique assignment in the U.S. Military as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

