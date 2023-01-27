ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Georgia’s Peanut Acreage Could Move Closer to 700,000 Acres in 2023

Georgia’s peanut acreage could increase back up to 700,000 acres, if not more, for the 2023 season. That will depend on how farmers approach their cotton acreage. Scott Monfort, University of Georgia Extension peanut agronomist, discussed the crop during the recent Georgia Peanut Farm Show in Tifton, Georgia. “Whether...
USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began planning this month to develop outdoor recreation opportunities near national forests and grasslands, part of a broader Biden administration push to help communities reap economic rewards from the growing recreation sector. Three USDA agencies — the U.S. Forest Service, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and […] The post USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
Remembering a Georgia Original: Okefenokee Joe

If you don’t slow down and stop at the end of the rural road behind Grace Acres, my family’s hunting land in Southeast Georgia, you’ll cross a highway and sail off a steep embankment into the Nine Run Swamp, so there’s a yellow-and-black striped road sign to warn you. On that sign is where you hung the diamondback rattlesnakes you killed.
Georgia officials mum on taxpayer incentives for Green Georgia

(The Center Square) — A sustainable building materials manufacturing company plans to spend $59 million on its new headquarters in Thomaston. Green Georgia LLC, a startup, designs and manufactures low-carbon materials for prefabricated buildings, including sustainable factories. State and company officials expect the project to create more than 170 jobs. "Green Georgia is an eco-friendly building solutions company that is going to transform the way we build today," John Wolfington,...
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters

ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
