Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Get free admission to dozens of Georgia’s historical sites to celebrate Super Museum Sunday
Learn a little bit about Georgia’s history as the state’s historical sites offer free admission for Super Museum Sunday.
southeastagnet.com
Georgia’s Peanut Acreage Could Move Closer to 700,000 Acres in 2023
Georgia’s peanut acreage could increase back up to 700,000 acres, if not more, for the 2023 season. That will depend on how farmers approach their cotton acreage. Scott Monfort, University of Georgia Extension peanut agronomist, discussed the crop during the recent Georgia Peanut Farm Show in Tifton, Georgia. “Whether...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture began planning this month to develop outdoor recreation opportunities near national forests and grasslands, part of a broader Biden administration push to help communities reap economic rewards from the growing recreation sector. Three USDA agencies — the U.S. Forest Service, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and […] The post USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
Garden & Gun
Remembering a Georgia Original: Okefenokee Joe
If you don’t slow down and stop at the end of the rural road behind Grace Acres, my family’s hunting land in Southeast Georgia, you’ll cross a highway and sail off a steep embankment into the Nine Run Swamp, so there’s a yellow-and-black striped road sign to warn you. On that sign is where you hung the diamondback rattlesnakes you killed.
WGAU
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
wgxa.tv
How a Powerful Company Convinced Georgia to Let It Bury Toxic Waste in Groundwater
This story was originally published by ProPublica. For the past several years, Georgia Power has gone to great lengths to skirt the federal rule requiring coal-fired power plants to safely dispose of massive amounts of toxic waste they produced. But previously unreported documents obtained by ProPublica show that the company’s...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
An anti-gay letter led to a superintendent's resignation. But the community wants her back
Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a South Georgia school administrator who resigned after a local resident circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors. Ben Hill County interim school superintendent Dawn Clements submitted her resignation after the release of a letter this month that...
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of her children.
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
WJCL
Video: Winds from deadly Georgia storm system tip over tractor trailer
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Video shared by law enforcement shows just some of the destruction caused by a tornado earlier this month in Georgia. The video above was shared Monday by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. In the video, you can see the winds picking up as vehicles travel...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery
Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
valdostatoday.com
Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
