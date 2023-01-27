Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
kmaland.com
Rex Hickman
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) Service: Funeral ServiceName: Rex HickmanPronunciation: Age: 86From: Shenandoah, IAPrevious:…
kmaland.com
Betty J. Pierson, 88, Maryville, MO
Notes:Betty passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Robert “Bob” Allen Randle, 73
From:Sheridan, Hopkins, Maryville area. Memorials:Memorials are suggested to Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.
kmaland.com
Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida
Service: Graveside memorial service at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
IWCC Clarinda Center celebrating 100 years in 2023
(Clarinda) -- 2023 marks a major milestone for the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center. The center is celebrating 100 years this year, and to kick off the celebration, officials are holding a planning session with the area community and alumni Tuesday night from 4-6 p.m. at the Iowa Western Clarinda Depot building on the western portion of the Clarinda campus. Kristin Smith is the center's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Smith says the planning session primarily serves as an opportunity to gauge what the community wants to see during the year-long celebration from the center and reminisce the past.
kmaland.com
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments
(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
kmaland.com
Carol Mae Ball, age 93, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorials: Fairfax Methodist Church or John Richard American Legion Auxiliary Post 284, both of Fairfax.
kmaland.com
Abraham Lincoln hires Kilburg as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln has hired Peter Kilburg as its new head football coach. Kilburg spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Lynx. Kilburg replaces John Wolfe as head coach. KMA Sports hopes to have more on this story in the coming days.
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/29): Wins for Nebraska, Iowa State, UNI
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Iowa were all winners in Sunday's regional college action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/29)
kmaland.com
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA
(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
kmaland.com
City officials sound sirens on property tax rollback bill
(Clarinda) -- City and county officials in KMAland are paying particular attention to a bill in the Iowa Legislature regarding property taxes. Senate Study Bill 1056 relates to the calculation of assessment limitations for residential properties. Among other things, the bill would retroactively reduce the residential property tax rollback published in October of 56.49% to 54.65%. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the proposal comes as the city's budget process for fiscal 2024 is all but wrapped up, and with a public hearing set for next Wednesday's Clarinda City Council meeting. McClarnon say the reduced rollback would have a drastic impact on the city's budget.
kmaland.com
Nebraska men, women ranked in latest USTFCCCA rankings
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s track and field team climbed to No. 6 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings on Monday. The Nebraska women also entered the latest rankings at No. 20. The Huskers are the Big Ten’s highest ranked men’s and women’s teams.
kmaland.com
East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory
(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
kmaland.com
Omaha's Latkoczy named NCHC Goaltender of the Week
(Omaha) -- Omaha freshman Simon Latkoczy has been named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week. Latkoczy had 60 saves and went 1-0-0 with a 1.20 GAA, .968 save percentage and 40-save shutout in Saturday’s win over Western Michigan. Latkoczy is the sixth player from the Mavericks to earn a...
kmaland.com
Crouse, Jeppesen light up scoreboard as East Mills fends off Riverside comeback
(Oakland) -- East Mills held off a late comeback effort from Riverside (5-12) en route to a 58-55 non-conference road win Friday. The Wolverines (16-2) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the lead slowly dwindled to produce a wild finish. “A win’s a win,” senior...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/27): Plattsmouth takes 2nd at Trailblazer Conference Tournament
(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth finished second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament while Johnson County Central, Louisville and Palmyra each cracked the top five in Freeman. Plattsmouth finished second with 201 points. The Blue Devils got championship performances from Logan Wooten (145), Mathew Zitek (160), Caleb Adkins (220) and Orion Parker (285) while Logan Betts (195) was a runner-up. Bryce Neuin (195) finished third, and William Milczski (113) and Evan Kendelin (132) had fourth-place days.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on violation of parole
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday evening. According to a press release, Red Oak Police arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph on a valid warrant for violation of parole in the 400 block of East Valley Street. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County...
kmaland.com
Rohling: ESAs 'game changer' in parent, student choice
(Council Bluffs) -- Officials with St. Albert Catholic say the "Students First Act" is a "game changer" for families seeking different forms of education. That's according to St. Albert President Anne Rohling, who tells KMA News that Educational Savings Accounts or similar legislation have been on the school's wish list for several years. The establishment of the ESAs passed the Iowa House and Senate and was promptly signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds over the past week. Rohling says the state funds provide more opportunities for parents to have a say in their child's education.
Comments / 0