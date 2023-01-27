ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

It’s a miracle that Jaws ever got made, and this is why

It’s hard to overstate the cinematic importance of Jaws. Not only is it one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, it’s also one of the best movies of all time, period. Released in the mid ‘70s, the thriller movie helped define the blockbuster, and was the highest-grossing movie of all time until the first Star Wars movie came along, two years after.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration

George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
This is Why Maine is Martha Stewart’s ‘Favorite Place’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know Martha Stewart for her DIY crafts and easy-to-follow recipes but more recently, we love her for her hysterical collaborations with Snoop Dogg. The...
Steven Spielberg Cast Alden Ehrenreich After Seeing a Bat Mitzvah Video He Made

Alden Ehrenreich broke through to the big time in 2018, landing the leading role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Many critics and fans appreciated Ehrenreich’s heartfelt performance. And over the past several years, the talented young star has continuously opted for roles that challenge him creatively. Ehrenreich’s own story is one of pure luck. The up-and-coming actor was discovered by no less than famed director Steven Spielberg.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality

The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Violinist performs a duet with her washing machine and it's actually a banger

One might expect to hear Franz Schubert’s "Die Forelle," more widely known as "The Trout," at the philharmonic orchestra. However, Boglarka Gyorgy noticed her washing machine playing the catchy classical tune. Apparently, this is a feature for a particular Samsung line of washing machines. Being a professional musician herself, she couldn’t resist the urge to grab her violin and perform an impromptu duet with her appliance—and then post it to Instagram, of course. The result was a hilarious, impressive and viral hit.
