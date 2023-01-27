ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Newstalk KGVO

Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?

A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
Daily Montanan

Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources

Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com

Top reasons more people are moving to Montana

Montana’s low cost of living, low crime rates, and booming job market make it a favorite state for many families and millennials. The state’s low property taxes, zero sales tax, and shorter commuting time make moving to Montana appealing to many people.
AM 1450 KMMS

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
94.9 KYSS FM

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
ypradio.org

A bill that would speed up some evictions advances in Montana Legislature

Landlords could have an easier time canceling some contracts with renters under a proposal in the state Legislature. The policy is designed to speed up the eviction of tenants who refuse to let a landlord access property. Montana law requires landlords to go to court if they want to terminate a rental contract, a process that could take up to a month.
agupdate.com

Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain Lion hunting closes in LMU 391, 210

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunting for all mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit 391 one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has also closed mountain lion hunting in LMU 210 one-half hour after sunset this Wednesday. These closures are for all hunters except...
Daily Montanan

Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures

A woman comes into an emergency room, and she has a placental abruption. Clinicians pull together a team to get a blood transfer, and things are chaotic in the ER, a scenario painted by Rep. Laura Smith. There’s still a fetal heartbeat, but in order to save the mom’s life, they have to remove tissue […] The post Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry

It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
