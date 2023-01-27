Read full article on original website
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind chills of 40 degrees below zero to most people outside of the Midwest are unimaginable, but to North Dakotans, it’s just another Monday. Weather like this may have some people begging for spring, but others think we could use more cold weather days. “‘Cuz...
LIVE: Human Trafficking Film Set In ND
It’s a crime that’s all too easy to miss even when it’s happening right under our very noses. And now, a filmmaker from New York is shining the spotlight on its presence right here in rural North Dakota. The new film, called “Trapped,” is set to start...
Family of Mandan couple discusses how they are doing after the tragedy
According to Mary, Kevin's wife, the doctors say she had many strokes due to everything her body was going through.
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past few weeks, the Sharp family has been living in a Bismarck hotel. Their home caught fire January 6, making it unsafe to live there. The good news: Josh and Meagan Sharp and their three young sons have seen something pretty incredible rise from the ashes.
Cost of living rises nationally and in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cost of living is on the rise across the United States, but right here in North Dakota, we are one of the least expensive places to live. According to the Missouri Research and Information Center (MERIC), North Dakota is ranked number twenty-six on the list. While we may be ranked in the middle, Salary.com stated the cost of living in Bismarck alone is up 0.8% from a year ago.
North Dakota Legislature: Bills being discussed including parental rights, drug offenses
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of major topics are being discussed inside the walls of the state capitol in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would cement parents' rights into North Dakota law. The bill would guarantee a parent's right to have primary...
Silver Dollar Bar changes ownership with a new liquor license
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Mandan City Commission didn’t renew the liquor license for the Silver Dollar Bar for not meeting standards in June 2021, discussion about the bar re-opening has been in the works. One Mandan resident interested in local real estate wanted to make sure the...
Bismarck city commissioners oppose library censorship bills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two bills detailing bans on suggestive material in libraries are making their way through the North Dakota legislature. The Bismarck City Commission waded into the issue and the impact the bills could have on the city. Bills made and passed at the North Dakota State Capital...
February Fun with Flurry Fest in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday kicks off Flurry Fest for the Bismarck area. Flurry fest offers various family fun activities for reduced or free rates. From a photo contest to snow volleyball, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Taylor Aasen met with Spencer Aune, the Recreation Specialist at Bismarck Parks & Recreation, to find out […]
In Bismarck - Can You Guess What THIS Is Going To Be?
Progress Is Nothing To Get Angry About
Bismarck’s Bed Bath & Beyond Closing In April
I hate to use that old expression "The writing is on the wall" - but in this scenario, it looks like it's pretty accurate. The wear and tear of nationwide chain businesses occur quite a bit, and it's always sad when after all the rumors about one of your favorite places that you have shopped at for years, make that decision to close its doors for good. Just over a year ago one of my co-workers wrote a story about Bed Bath & Beyond - it sure seems like a long time ago when the company announced "...37 of approximately 200 stores it plans to close in the coming weeks" At that point - January 2022 - he chose to call our local Bed Bath & Beyond store and see if we were on that awful list. The information he received was that the person on the other line "Had no clue..." and suggested contacting their corporate office, and that was as far as he could get.
Mortiz Sport & Marine Donates To Mandan's New Dale Pahlke Arena
Donation To Building A Better Community
Weekend BRB: Jazzed up at the University of Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Modern music has seen the development of many genres of song — but this also means that some older styles are worried about fading away in recent times. Luckily, one of these legendary styles is still alive and kicking, and nowhere is this cleared than at the University of Mary’s 50th […]
Resource, volunteer shortages impact rural ND ambulance services, Wing transitions to Quick Response Unit
WING, N.D. (KFYR) - In rural North Dakota, residents might be a long way from emergency medical care, and now, like many areas of employment, volunteer responders are in short supply. That’s why some are working to find a solution to make sure every North Dakotan receives care when needed.
Mandan couple recovering from house explosion fire
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A Mandan couple is still recovering after a fire destroyed their home on Cortez Circle. Levi Hawks, 85, and Susan Hawks, 62, escaped from a house fire thanks to a neighbor on January 18. The couple was airlifted to Regions Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to their son, Kevin […]
Local diner beaten by egg prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
BNSF Railway Bridge Across the Missouri River Between Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota; Record of Decision
Notice of availability for a Record of Decision. The Coast Guard announces the availability of a Record of Decision (ROD) for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge across the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota. This was prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, as amended, and Council on Environmental Quality implementing regulations. The ROD, which concludes the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the project, explains the Coast Guard's decision, describes the alternatives considered, and discusses the plans for mitigation and monitoring. The Coast Guard's decision is to approve the location and plans for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge using the applicant's preferred alternative: Construct a new bridge with 200-foot spans and piers, 20 feet upstream of the existing bridge, and remove the existing bridge. The Coast Guard is making the ROD available to the public in the docket for this notice.
Basketball: Mandan and Century play another down-to-the-wire game in rivalry
Just one lone game was on the WDA boys’ schedule Monday, but it was a battle for first place between Century and Mandan. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: #1 Century Patriots 75 #3 Mandan Braves 73 Final
