Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million.
WITN
Carteret County remembers native lost in Space Shuttle Challenger explosion
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county remembers those lost alongside an ENC native in the Space Challenger explosion almost 40 years ago. In a Facebook post, Carteret County Government paid tribute to Beaufort native, Navy Capt. Michael John Smith, and the six other astronauts who were killed 37 years ago.
coastalreview.org
Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County
State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
WITN
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Deah Notices - Jan. 25, 26 & 27
Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ruth Maloney, Morehead City. Ruth...
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
wcti12.com
Atlantic Beach retirement community donates money to buy beach wheelchairs
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The Atlantic Beach Fire Department and AB King Mackerel Fishing Tournament's Beach Wheelchair Program got a $3,200 donation from The Cottages at Bay Ridge. The funds are for purchasing a new stainless steel beach wheelchair with floatation pontoons. A representative of The Cottages, Terry...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools
HAVELOCK, NC (WWAY) — Did someone say goats?. At their meeting on Monday, the City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved a Public Institution Exemption to allow barnyard animals at high schools. The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and...
