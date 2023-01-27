ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Salina Post

KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program

The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape

A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hern, Sierra Nicole; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Bitterly cold temperatures tonight and tomorrow

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county from 12 AM tonight to 12 PM Sunday. Our arctic front has arrived in northeast Kansas, and it’s already packing quite the punch. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected this evening with overnight lows taking us down to single digits in several different spots. Some light snow flurries may be possible up north late this evening.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS

