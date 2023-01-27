Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests Over The Weekend
A traffic stop conducted by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Grayville man on Friday evening. At around 9:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the Casey’s parking lot and arrested 30 year old Lee Linder for Driving While License Suspended. After running Linder’s information through Dispatch it was discovered that he was wanted on an Edwards County Warrant for Aggravated Identity Theft. Linder was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $500. Linder paid bond and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Kinmundy woman for motor vehicle burglary and theft
A 21-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for motor vehicle burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. Katilyn Hollinshead of East 5th was taken into custody at her mother’s home in Kinmundy where the stolen vehicle was also allegedly recovered. Police report Hollinshead had allegedly first entered a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
14news.com
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested a man who they say got his car stuck on railroad tracks while driving drunk. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Avenue and Read Street. Police say 71-year-old James Galloway admitted to having five liquor drinks at a bar. They say...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with unlawful restraint in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged with unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery in Marion County Court on Friday. Blake Bender of Hester Street had the public defender appointed and bond set at $50,000. If released on bond, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her residence, or placement of employment. Bender is also prohibited from owning or possessing any type of firearm or weapon.
wrul.com
Laymance Arrested On Hamilton County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County Jail after he was served a warrant at the White County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. 38 year old Jason Laymance was at the Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration information when he was taken into custody on a Hamilton County Warrant for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Fleeing. Officer George Spencer served the warrant and explained to Laymance that the bail listed on the warrant was $2,000 plus a $75 Failure to Appear fee as well as a $20 booking fee. Laymance is being held pending posting of the required bond.
14news.com
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they ended up arresting the reported victim of a hit and run. They say they were called to Mount Vernon Avenue near Michigan Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say a hit and run was reported, and a car had hit a traffic...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Court news: Iuka man charged with meth possession
A 32-year-old Iuka man has been charged in Marion County Court with possession of methamphetamine under five grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main was released on $5,000 recognizance bond after his first appearance in court on Thursday. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
wjpf.com
Murbarger sentenced to 50 years for 2014 murder
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – An Indiana man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2014 murder of a Fairfield teenager. Brody Murbarger, 27, was convicted in October 2022 of first degree murder. The case was prosecuted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. They say in...
wish989.com
Two Missing Royalton Residents Found Safe
ROYALTON – The Royalton Police Department says two elderly Royalton residents have been found after they were reported missing Sunday. Police did not say where 79-year-old Gary G. Winters and 78-year-old Joyce A. Winters were found, but they are safe. Police say the Winters left a home on South...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
14news.com
More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
104.1 WIKY
Headlight Violation Leads To Arrest
A Pike County Man was stopped on I-69 by an Indiana State Trooper for a headlight violation Wednesday night. The driver was identified as 42 year old Michael Doades. Due to suspicious activity and Doades showing signs of impairment a K-9 unit was asked to assist. During a search a...
KFVS12
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years in Wayne County, Ill. murder case
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, announced that a man from Evansville, Ind. was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a teenager from Fairfield, Ill. 27-year-old Brody Murbarger was prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols that took place in 2014....
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
14news.com
ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
14news.com
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
