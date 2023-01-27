Read full article on original website
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
Clowns, jugglers and musicians gather for Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more. The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, […]
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
WIBW
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
Big 12 finishes 7-3 in Big 12/SEC Challenge
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Annually, the Big 12 conference takes a mid-season break to compete in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. All ten conference schools go head-to-head against an SEC foe. This season, the Big 12 came out on top with 7 wins and 3 losses in the conference versus conference rivalry. West Virginia beats No. 15 […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Camese, Breanna Rachelle; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Gonzales,...
Abilene wins in regulation, loses in overtime after post-game technical grants game-tying free throws
HAYS (KSNT) – Abilene High School was leading Hays-Thomas Moore Prep (TMP) 46-44 after the final horn sounded in a varsity matchup Friday. However, Abilene lost the game in overtime. After the final horn sounded, the Cowboys ran to their bench in celebration. On their way, one player bumped into a TMP player and fell […]
One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
WIBW
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
Events you won’t want to miss at Emporia Main Street
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jess Buchholz and Casey Woods with Emporia Main Street, a economic-community development agency, spoke about their mission to support the local community. Coming up on Feb. 18, Emporia Main Street will be having their Annual Public Improvement Auction and Dueling Piano Show. It’s a night of food, fun and community with silent and […]
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State Adds 2023 Quarterback Garrett Harstad
The Kansas State Wildcats have added another quarterback to the 2023 recruiting class in quarterback Garrett Hardstad. The 6-foot-5 prospect out of Loveland Colorado is a dual-threat player that was effective both on the football field and on the basketball court. The Loveland prospect was clocked as running a 4.5...
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
