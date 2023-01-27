Read full article on original website
Connie Fedrick Clark, 78, Orange
Connie Fedrick Clark, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2023, at her home in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A traditional burial will follow at Holland Cemetery in Kountze, Texas. Visitation will take...
Kellyn Jon Miller, 25, Orange
Kellyn Jon Miller, 25, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Orange. Visitation and viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on June 2, 1997, he was the son...
Charles "Chuck" Robert Thompson, 66, Bridge City
Charles “Chuck” Robert Thompson, 66, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 25, 2023, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at LaQuinta Inn and Suites in Bridge City, Texas. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 29, 1956, he was the son of Ted Thompson and Yvonne (Kirby) Yates. Chuck was a very hard-working man who spent many years as the co-owner of Thompson Pool Techniques. He was a smart man who could figure anything out and was always willing to help those in need. He was a very gentle and loving man who would do anything for those he loved. Chuck enjoyed spending time playing video and trivia games and watching TV and superhero movies. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his parents Ted Thompson and Yvonne Yates; and his four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rhonda Thompson of Bridge City; sons Jason Thompson of Nederland, and Kory Campbell of Bridge City; daughters, Kristy Kroh of Port Neches, Kacy Goodwin of Orange, and Kimberly Campbell of Groves; grandchildren, Makayla, Danesah, Tresha, Oryann, Rylan, Kambry, Brody, Anistyn, and Millie; great-grandchildren, Oren, Aleah, Lucas; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Bobcats edge Buna
The Orangefield Bobcats moved to 8-1 in district with two wins last week. The victories keep the Bobcats in second place behind the undefeated in district East Chambers Buccaneers who won their last two games by only a combined five points. The Bobcats had a thrilling game against their longtime...
