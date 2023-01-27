Charles “Chuck” Robert Thompson, 66, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 25, 2023, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at LaQuinta Inn and Suites in Bridge City, Texas. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 29, 1956, he was the son of Ted Thompson and Yvonne (Kirby) Yates. Chuck was a very hard-working man who spent many years as the co-owner of Thompson Pool Techniques. He was a smart man who could figure anything out and was always willing to help those in need. He was a very gentle and loving man who would do anything for those he loved. Chuck enjoyed spending time playing video and trivia games and watching TV and superhero movies. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his parents Ted Thompson and Yvonne Yates; and his four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rhonda Thompson of Bridge City; sons Jason Thompson of Nederland, and Kory Campbell of Bridge City; daughters, Kristy Kroh of Port Neches, Kacy Goodwin of Orange, and Kimberly Campbell of Groves; grandchildren, Makayla, Danesah, Tresha, Oryann, Rylan, Kambry, Brody, Anistyn, and Millie; great-grandchildren, Oren, Aleah, Lucas; and numerous other loving family and friends.

