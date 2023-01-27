ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Contracts Buccaneers Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to figure out their quarterback situation this offseason. Perhaps Tom Brady will return to the Bucs, but if not, they'll have to find a new starting QB for the 2023 season. That's not the only item on Tampa Bay's offseason to-do list, though. It...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl 2023: Opening Odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Top Prop Bets History

If oddsmakers are on top of this, Super Bowl LVII could be a championship clash for the ages. There is no discernible difference between these clubs. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were each the No. 1 seed in their respective conference. Collectively, they were the NFL's only teams to win 14 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap to Be Record-High $224.8M

As the NFL continues to rake in money at an astronomical rate, the salary cap is going to hit a record high in 2023. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league has informed all 32 teams that the cap for next season will increase by more than $16 million from 2022 up to $224.8 million.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report

Impending Free Agents That NFL Playoff Teams Must Retain in 2023 Free Agency

While teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may make it look easy, getting back to the NFL postseason is not. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is actually quite difficult because of free agency and the salary cap. Of the 14 teams that...

