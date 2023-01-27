Your Georgetown Hoyas had a great chance to win their second BIG EAST game in a row, but dropped one late to the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Hoyas confidently led for about 17 minutes of the second half until they eventually succumbed to late-game issues of turnovers and second-chance points. Fan feelings are mixed due generally to the 1-28 record spanning 1.5 conference seasons, but there’s no denying that hopes were higher coming off the DePaul win. Talking after the game, Ewing said, “If I listened to all y’all, I probably would’ve jumped off a bridge by now.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO