New York City, NY

PRIMO PERFORMANCE: Georgetown’s Spears Named to BIG EAST Honor Roll

The sophomore point guard of the Georgetown Hoyas, Primo Spears, was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. The award is his second honor roll of the season. In the win against DePaul, Spears scored 21 points on 7-17 shooting with 6 assists and making 7 of 11 free throws. In the close loss at St. John’s, Spears scored 25 points on 10 for 19 shooting, including making 4 of 6 three-point attempts.
LINKS: Hoyas Had a Shot to Beat Johnnies at MSG

Your Georgetown Hoyas had a great chance to win their second BIG EAST game in a row, but dropped one late to the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Hoyas confidently led for about 17 minutes of the second half until they eventually succumbed to late-game issues of turnovers and second-chance points. Fan feelings are mixed due generally to the 1-28 record spanning 1.5 conference seasons, but there’s no denying that hopes were higher coming off the DePaul win. Talking after the game, Ewing said, “If I listened to all y’all, I probably would’ve jumped off a bridge by now.”
GAME THREAD: Georgetown at St. John’s

Game 22: Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 1-9) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-8, 3-7) TV: FS1 (John Fanta & Tarik Turner) Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 386 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Series: Johnnies lead 63-57 Last Meeting: It’s almost February but this is somehow the first meeting of...
ONE STEP BACK: Georgetown Can’t Finish Against St. John’s, 75-73

One step forward, one step back. Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-16, 1-10) traveled up to NYC for a post-Sunday-brunch matchup against the St. John’s Red Storm (14-8, 4-7) at the Garden, with the team bouncing back from an early deficit to take the lead just before halftime, then fading late and ultimately coming up heartbreakingly short in the final seconds by a score of 75-73.
