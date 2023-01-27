From average Joe to small town hero, Daniel Kearns became a household name during the Dixie Fire. With our community dispersed and information not only hard to find but difficult to trust, his daily social media updates kept us connected in real time, giving many citizens a sigh of relief knowing one of our own was looking out for us. Since the fire, Dan has been a staple in our community, and is now shifting gears to help Indian Valley in a new way.

