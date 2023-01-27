Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Soroptimists sell See’s at the Groundhog Fever Festival
Members of Soroptimist International of Quincy (SIQ) are selling boxed candy at the Groundhog Fever Festival scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. All proceeds will support Soroptimist scholarship programs that benefit local women and girls. Donations of plastic eggs and individually-wrapped candy will also be...
Plumas County News
Healing as a community — through meditation
From average Joe to small town hero, Daniel Kearns became a household name during the Dixie Fire. With our community dispersed and information not only hard to find but difficult to trust, his daily social media updates kept us connected in real time, giving many citizens a sigh of relief knowing one of our own was looking out for us. Since the fire, Dan has been a staple in our community, and is now shifting gears to help Indian Valley in a new way.
Plumas County News
Quincy High School Senior wins Poetry Out Loud competition
Quincy Junior Senior High School senior Aiden Powers won this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition, which took place Sunday, Jan. 29 at Plumas Arts Gallery. He recited the poem “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” by William Wordsworth. The judges were impressed with his performance and all...
Plumas County News
Feather River College Earns Dr. John W. Rice Award for equity
Building upon its successes over the past years, Feather River College (FRC) has now been recognized for its success in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility by earning the Dr. John W. Rice Award. This is a huge accomplishment for such a small and rural institution, with FRC making tremendous strides in advancing its efforts to foster a more diverse and inclusive environment.
Plumas County News
Mayor makes committee appointments at meeting of Portola city hall
A regular meeting of the City of Portola City Council was held on Wednesday, January 25 and opened with the pledge of allegiance. Mayor Tom Cooley then gave the floor to public comment, with local Josh Hart speaking about a bear cub that had been hit by a speeding driver some months prior in city limits.
Plumas County News
Quincy seventh-grade basketball team wins Diamond View Classic
The Quincy seventh-grade boys basketball team coached by Joni Moore and Aaron Lohn won the Diamond View Classic Tournament in Susanville on Jan. 28. They went into the tournament undefeated at 7-0 and lost game one against Johnstonville by 1 point. They then won three straight to win the tournament, beating Johnstonville in the championship game. Jace Moore was voted tournament MVP, and Hunter Shafer All Tourney. They are now 10-1 and headed to Janesville next weekend for another tournament.
