Colleen Moretti: What is considered a healthcare disparity, and what are some of the most common disparities seen in cancer care?. Dr. Miriam Atkins: The definition of healthcare disparities, there are differences in the quality, access and safety of healthcare and people of color versus their white counterparts. And lately, the nationwide focus has been on race, but we need to also include social economic, geographic and education to that focus. In my practice, I experience almost as many disparities due to geography and socio-economic status as I do with race.

