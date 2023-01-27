Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
Trial to Investigate If Novel Drug Combo Can Boost Outcomes in Lung Cancer
A phase 3 trial will test datopotamab deruxtecan in combination with Keytruda with or without chemotherapy for certain patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. A phase 3 trial will investigate datopotamab deruxtecan in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with or without platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has PD-L1 levels under 50% and no actionable genomic alterations.
curetoday.com
Ongoing Trial Shows Positive Response Rates With MEK Inhibitor Combo in Ovarian Cancer Subset
Women with low-grade serous ovarian cancer treated with avutometinib and defactinib experienced positive response rates compared with avutometinib alone. Analysis of current data from the RAMP 201 study demonstrated positive response rates with avutometinib alone and in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer. In particular,...
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
curetoday.com
Adjuvant Chemoradiotherapy Demonstrated Better Outcomes for Patients With Endometrial Cancer
Chemoradiotherapy may be an appropriate treatment option after surgery for patients with stage 3 endometrial cancer, especially those are a higher risk of recurrence. Adjuvant chemoradiotherapy demonstrated improved survival and decreased recurrence rates compared to adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with state 3 endometrial cancer, according to recent study results published in the journal BMC Cancer.
curetoday.com
Immunotherapy Combination ‘Huge Benefit’ for Some Patients With Colorectal Cancer
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer often don’t have many effective treatment options, although immunotherapy may be a promising potential for patients based on recent study findings. A combination of two immunotherapy drugs — botensilimab and balstilimab — demonstrated clinical activity in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a...
curetoday.com
Highlighting Geographic, Economic Disparities in Cancer Care
Colleen Moretti: What is considered a healthcare disparity, and what are some of the most common disparities seen in cancer care?. Dr. Miriam Atkins: The definition of healthcare disparities, there are differences in the quality, access and safety of healthcare and people of color versus their white counterparts. And lately, the nationwide focus has been on race, but we need to also include social economic, geographic and education to that focus. In my practice, I experience almost as many disparities due to geography and socio-economic status as I do with race.
curetoday.com
Cancer Made Me Superstitious
After being diagnosed with cancer, I’m nervous to plan for my future, and can’t say I’m in remission without knocking on wood. Cancer has brought many little quirks into my life. For example, I can’t see the color purple without thinking “Hodgkin’s lymphoma.” I can’t drink any red liquids without thinking about one of my past chemotherapy drugs. I also can’t say I am in remission without knocking on wood three times, crossing my fingersand holding my breath.
curetoday.com
Understanding Robotic Surgery in Cervical Cancer
Efficacy with robotic surgery in early-stage cervical cancer is currently being studied, to hopefully offer patients an option with better recovery compared to open surgery. Minimally invasive surgery, such as robotic surgery, may result in a better recovery and quality of life for patients with early-stage cervical cancer compared to standard of care; however, efficacy is still being evaluated, according to an expert.
curetoday.com
Jumping Through Insurance Hoops for Treatment
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, CURE® spoke with Dr. Miriam Atkins, on behalf of the Community Oncology Alliance, about the challenges patients and physicians face with insurance matters during cancer care. Transcription:. Colleen Moretti: What insurance issues do you face when treating a...
curetoday.com
More is Not Better - Reducing Ovarian Cancer Treatment
A common medication for maintenance therapy of ovarian cancer can be reduced without sacrificing effectiveness. The medication in question is called a PARP inhibitor. PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that targetcancer cells in people with mutations in genes involved in repairing DNA. This approach is used in a maintenance situation - that is after surgery associated chemotherapy or radiation therapy - for people who have ovarian cancer who also have an inherited mutation in either BRCA1 or BRCA2. However, these PARP inhibitors can be associated with some unintended side effects.
curetoday.com
Oncologists Have Feelings Too: Navigating the Patient Physician Relationship
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, CURE® spoke with Dr. Miriam Atkins, on behalf of the Community Oncology Alliance, about how patients can better understand the emotions their oncologists may be going through during treatment. Transcription:. Colleen Moretti: Emotions can play a heavy role...
curetoday.com
Debunking Myths of Clinical Trials for Cancer
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, CURE® spoke with Dr. Miriam Atkins, on behalf of the Community Oncology Alliance, about clinical trials in cancer care. Colleen Moretti: What are some common challenges that we're seeing in clinical trials right now?. Dr. Miriam Atkins: The...
Comments / 0