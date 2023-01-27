Read full article on original website
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversNebraska State
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
1011now.com
LFR: LPD rescues resident from roof of house on fire near 30th & D
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting Lincoln Police for saving the residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil says firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he says LPD has gotten one individual off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
WOWT
Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
News Channel Nebraska
One man killed, two officers injured in incident at Dino's Storage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities say a man was killed and two officers were injured after a shootout in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department says its Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating after an incident at Dino's Storage on Center Street. A caller reported a burglary in progress at approximately 10:30 p.m. Property management advised authorities that the man was breaking into a first floor storage unit, which contained a gun case and ammunition.
WOWT
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
kmaland.com
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
(Plattsmouth) -- A Plattsmouth woman who had been reported missing was found dead Sunday. According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, 68-year-old Patricia Lanam, who has dementia, was reported missing and last seen in Plattsmouth Friday night. Authorities say officers began investigation the case Saturday morning and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a missing, endangered advisory. During the search, police say officers responded to a residence near the 300 block of North 5th Street in Plattsmouth around 5 p.m. Sunday where Lanam was located outside in a back yard deceased.
kfornow.com
Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
News Channel Nebraska
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
klkntv.com
Longtime Lancaster County deputy dies after battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A retired deputy who served over 30 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says retired deputy Albert Cherry died Monday at the age of 79 after a years-long battle with cancer. Cherry served from 1977 until his...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reportedly scammed out of $53K
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reportedly lost $53,000 in an internet scam. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 4900 block of Starling Dr. around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a reported fraud. Officers said they talked to the 66-year-old man that had made...
KETV.com
Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
KETV.com
Ceiling of Omaha ice rink collapses during children's hockey practice
The ceiling of Grover Ice Rink in Omaha collapsed Monday night during a children's hockey practice. Douglas County officials say a water pipe burst just before 6:30 p.m. at the rink on Grover Street near S. 60th Street. A parent says 5-year-old and 6-year-old players with the Omaha Hockey Club...
