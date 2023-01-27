ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins

Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Helps on winner

MacKinnon had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 24:38 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues. MacKinnon made a pretty pass to Evan Rodrigues for the eventual game-winning goal. At the time, Colorado had a 3-0 lead and was seemingly in control, but St. Louis made it close. It was the third straight game with an assist for MacKinnon and 10th time in the last 11 games he's landed on the scoresheet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Gets 26 minutes in return

Nurkic (calf) played 26 minutes and finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks. Nurkic missed just one game on account of the calf injury he suffered in last Wednesday's win over...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Sunday

Ingram has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks due to left toe injury management, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has appeared in back-to-back games following a two-month absence due to a toe injury, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of New Orleans' current back-to-back set to manage his workload. Barring a setback, it's safe to presume Ingram will return to action Tuesday in Denver. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (thumb) has also been ruled out Sunday, so Jose Alvarado, Devonte' Graham and Kira Lewis are all candidates for increased roles against the Bucks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Chips in across board in win

Beal finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 30 minutes in Monday's 127-106 win over the Spurs. Making his sixth consecutive appearance following a recent five-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Beal came through with his best fantasy performance during that stretch. Thanks largely to having already missed 20 games this season while seeing his minutes per game drop from 36.0 in 2021-22 to 32.8 so far in 2022-23, Beal hasn't lived up to draft-day expectations, but his outlook could be more promising moving forward now that the nagging hamstring issue looks to be behind him. Even though his averages in the counting categories are slightly down across the board from last season, Beal has been able to offset those declines to some degree by converting at a career-best rate from the field (51.2 percent).

