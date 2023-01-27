Read full article on original website
Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star lands next movie role
Giancarlo Esposito, star of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian has landed his next movie role in Francis Ford Coppola's latest project Megalopolis. The film, which has begun shooting in Atlanta and New York, adds Esposito to an already impressive cast (via Deadline). Esposito, who is best known for his portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, will join the likes of Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and Jon Voight.
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunites with former co-star by joining Invincible season 2
The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has announced he's joining the cast of Invincible for season two. Morgan seemingly confirmed his involvement in the project through social media, posting an image of himself on Instagram alongside two volumes labelled Invincible 2 and 3. "Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman," he captioned the image, also tagging the Amazon show's official account.
Marvel star's brand new show cancelled after one season
Jon Bernthal, who you'll know from The Walking Dead and Marvel's The Punisher, seemed to have a great new starring role set up in American Gigolo. The show's first season consisted of 10 episodes broadcast by Showtime, but has now been axed. According to Deadline, Showtime's merger with Paramount+ has...
Power Book 2: Ghost future revealed as Bel-Air star Michael Ealy joins
Power Book II: Ghost will be back after its upcoming third season. With new episodes set to premiere in March, Starz has already commissioned a fourth season of the hit crime drama series featuring Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) from the original Power show. Along with this early recommission,...
New DC boss defends not releasing Batgirl movie
New DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has defended Warner Bros for not releasing the Batgirl movie. Safran had not taken the top DC job alongside James Gunn when it when it was announced that Warner Bros was shelving the Leslie Grace-starring Batgirl movie for HBO Max. At the time, Warner...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
Ozark's Jason Bateman teams up with JJ Abrams for sci-fi Western movie
Jason Bateman is set to log more time behind the camera, teaming up with JJ Abrams to direct upcoming movie The Pinkerton. The film sounds like it's going to be pretty high-octane, with elements of the supernatural, Western, and likely lots of drama. There's no telling when the project's release...
24's Kiefer Sutherland pays tribute after Annie Wersching passes away, aged 45
Kiefer Sutherland has paid tribute to his co-star and friend Annie Wersching, who has sadly died of cancer at the age of 45. The actress played the major role of Renee Walker in seasons 7 and 8 of 24, which Sutherland led. She appeared in a long list of TV shows, including big roles in Bosch and The Vampire Diaries.
Normal People and Vikings stars' new show gets first-look trailer
Digital Spy can exclusively reveal the pulse-pounding first-look trailer for Normal People and Vikings star Leah McNamara's action comedy series Then You Run. The Sky Max and NOW show sends McNamara and a group of girlfriends – played by Doctor Who: Class's Vivian Oparah, Boxing Day's Yasmin Monet Prince and newcomer Isidora Fairhurst – on a madcap dash through Europe with three kilos of heroin.
Yellowjackets star's new Stephen King movie gets terrifying first trailer
Stephen King's The Boogeyman is heading to the big screen later this year, and the first trailer is here to put the heebie-jeebies in you. In the footage, we see Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Vivien Lyra Blair and The Suicide Squad's David Dastmalchian. There's a corridor full of candles, black tendrils all over the walls, and something lurking in the dark...
Rachel Zegler originally turned down Hunger Games prequel role
The Hunger Games is returning to big screens later this year with prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel movie set over 60 years before Katniss Everdeen's first adventure. Rachel Zegler is following up her film debut in West Wide Story and upcoming part in Shazam: Fury of...
Knock at the Cabin's M Night Shyamalan explains why he changed book ending
With the release of Knock at the Cabin just around the corner, director M Night Shyamalan has let Digital Spy in on the secrets of his adaptation. Inspired by the 2018's award-winning novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the upcoming horror film doesn't follow the source material religiously.
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard reveals trolling over Coronation Street role
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has opened up on receiving negative comments over her Coronation Street role. The actress has recently been appearing in the third season of the BBC police drama in the role of Joanne. Her character is at the centre of a domestic abuse and addiction storyline connected to protagonist Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).
The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter insists Netflix drama shouldn’t "carry on"
The Crown alum Helena Bonham Carter has given her opinion on the future of the mammoth Netflix show — and she thinks it should end sooner rather than later. Bonham Carter played Princess Margaret in seasons three and four of The Crown after she took over the role from Vanessa Kirby. Lesley Manville then took over the role in season five.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Amethyst shares backup Snatch Game options
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 queen Amethyst considered bringing American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson, Judy Garland and Uncut Gems star Julia Fox to the Snatch Game party. Ultimately channeling Tan Mom on the main stage, her performance sadly wasn't strong enough to send her deeper into the competition, but that hasn't stopped Amethyst from telling Entertainment Weekly all about her backup plans.
DC boss James Gunn addresses Jason Momoa's DC future
New DC Universe boss James Gunn has opened up about Jason Momoa's future as Aquaman. The new co-CEO of DC Studios has just announced a slate of TV and film projects designed to reboot the DC Universe, although there will be connective tissue with the likes of Shazam, Peacemaker and Momoa's Aquaman.
DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran confirm new Batman and Superman movies
New DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially unveiled the new slate of the DC Universe. As promised when they started on the job last autumn, Gunn and Safran have unveiled new projects featuring some of the most well-loved heroes from the Worlds of DC. This is only the first batch from the new slate, but it's a promising start.
Eddie Murphy addresses potential Donkey return for Shrek 5
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish spoilers follow. Eddie Murphy has given the green light to any potential return to his Shrek character Donkey, saying that he is absolutely "ready" to revisit the character. Murphy, who played Donkey in four Shrek movies, was speaking to Etalk about the spin-off movie...
