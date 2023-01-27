Read full article on original website
Governor Proposes $4 Billion in Road Construction Spending to Relive Congestion
Florida - Monday January 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis has proposed legislation to spend $4 billion of general revenue funds over the next 4 years to expedite road construction projects. If passed by the legislature, the bill would also allow for an additional f$3 bill in funding. The measure has been dubbed Moving Florida Forward.
St. Lucie County: Health Advisory Lifted for Waters Off the the Veterans Park at the North Fork of the St. Lucie River
Port St. Lucie - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County on Friday lifted the swimming advisory for the waters off Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River. Samples were taken on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and test results...
St. Lucie County Commission Chooses George Landry to Become the Next St. Lucie County Administrator
St. Lucie County - Tuesday January 31, 2023: The St. Lucie County Commission has chosen George Landry to become the next County Administrator, pending the outcome of contract negotiations. Landry is currently the Country's interim assistant Deputy Administrator. The Commission met Tuesday morning. On an initial vote 3 of the...
Brightline Construction Advisory
ORLANDO EXTENSION (ORLANDO to WEST PALM BEACH) Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Narcoossee Rd. and SR 417 (milepost 13-15) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 417 and Innovation Way (milepost 16-18) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound...
Florida AAA: State Gas Prices Surge 17 Cents Over the Past Week
Florida - Monday January 30, 2023: Florida gas prices are inching lower after posting another week of strong gains. The state average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a 2-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average then took a minor step back, declining almost 2 cents through the weekend.
Florida House Speaker Renner Intros 'Constitutional Carry' Bill to Allow Gun Owners to Carry Concealed Weapons Without a Permit
Florida - Monday January 30, 2023: Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Monday introduced a bill to eliminate the need for a concealed weapons license. The proposal will allow any state gunowner to carry their weapon concealed on their person, just about anywhere in the state, without having to get a cancelled weapon permit.
