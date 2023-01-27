ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Brightline Construction Advisory

ORLANDO EXTENSION (ORLANDO to WEST PALM BEACH) Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Narcoossee Rd. and SR 417 (milepost 13-15) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 417 and Innovation Way (milepost 16-18) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida AAA: State Gas Prices Surge 17 Cents Over the Past Week

Florida - Monday January 30, 2023: Florida gas prices are inching lower after posting another week of strong gains. The state average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a 2-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average then took a minor step back, declining almost 2 cents through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

