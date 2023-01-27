Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Hailey Bieber Posted Close-Up Shots of Her Bob for You to Show Your Hairstylist
Hailey Bieber surprised fans on January 22 with her brand-new short haircut that just skims her shoulders. She first revealed the bob to her TikTok fans on January 22, and they rushed to the comments to say that Hailey Baldwin was back—a reference to when she had a blonde bob before marrying you-know-who. It looks like TikTok fans aren't the only ones excited about the new cut because once Bieber dedicated an Instagram post to her hair on January 25, fans nearly lost their minds as they rushed to the comments to express their love for the chin-grazing bob.
Miley Cyrus Wore an LBD With a Navel-Grazing Keyhole Cutout to Celebrate “Flowers”
It's a hit, baby! If you've been hearing “Flowers” everywhere, that's because it is everywhere. The Miley Cyrus pop ode to taking care of yourself without a relationship (slash maybe the other half of that Bruno Mars song) is the singer's first number one hit in a decade, and when we say number one, we mean number one across the board.
Kate Middleton Wore the Brightest Pink Coat While Out in Windsor
As usual, Kate Middleton looked pretty as a princess on her volunteer outing on January 26. The Princess of Wales wore a vibrant berry pink turtleneck and matching overcoat with practical, wide-legged black trousers to help prepare donation baskets at the Windsor Foodshare along with Prince William. Kate kept the jewelry to a minimum and wore her famously lustrous hair in loose waves.
Anne Hathaway Has a Response to the Gross Interview Question She Got at 16
When her acting career got started, Anne Hathaway was a teenager, and she remembers one especially icky question from her very first time doing press. She recalled the experience during a Q&A panel following a screening of her new film Eileen, which is described as a darkly comedic thriller starring Hathaway as a prison psychologist who forms a homoerotic bond with the prison secretary.
Goth Bride Megan Fox Just Debuted a Blonde Lob and Blunt Bangs
Megan Fox has abandoned the dark side. Relax, she hasn't stopped drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood or anything so drastic. She just went blonde. On January 27, Fox shared a couple of new selfies featuring a new shoulder-length, cool-toned blonde chop and fresh blunt bangs. In one photo of the long bob, the actor wore a green tank top, a cozy black cardigan, and a full set of lashes, despite the otherwise casual vibe. Unlike Bella Hadid, who dyed her ultra-thin brows to compliment her new honey-blonde shade, Fox kept her nearly-black brows thick and dark. Take that, Y2K beauty-obsessed heathens!
Hilary Duff Is ‘Optimistic’ That a Lizzie McGuire Reboot Will Happen
Lizzie McGuire and her cartoon double will return one day if Hilary Duff has anything to say about it. Two years after Disney+ canceled the highly anticipated reboot of the hit Y2K series, Duff told Andy Cohen that she would happily sign back on to play Lizzie…as long as the series fit her vision of a more mature version of the character. Basically, back in February 2020, Duff hinted that the creative team's vision for the show was not in line with what Disney+ executives were looking for. The reboot was officially axed in December of that year.
Put Kate Middleton’s Polished Suiting on Your Workwear Mood Board
When it comes to tailoring, Kate Middleton has her preferences. Trousers are best when they’re slightly cropped, to reveal a stiletto or classic suede pump; jackets are cut close to the body (never slouchy), and underneath, it’s all about a plain white tee or pussy-bow blouse. On the brand front, Alexander McQueen, Roland Mouret, and Emilia Wickstead are among the Princess of Wales's favorites.
Anne Hathaway Wears Head-to-Toe Bedazzled Leopard Print
Monochromatic looks continue to reign supreme, and according to Anne Hathaway, that includes animal prints. The Princess of Genovia showed up to the Valentino haute couture show in Paris wearing glittering leopard print from minidress to tights to pointy toe. Even her little box clutch was on theme. Hathaway accessorized...
What Alexa Chung Is Buying Now: Sandalwood Soap, Ceramic Platters, and a Zebra-Print Skirt
Who isn't interested in what Alexa Chung is buying? Since the mid-2000s (i.e., before Instagram and TikTok), the model and designer has been one of fashion's most influential forces. You would be hard-pressed to find a millennial who hasn't pinned one of her outfits to a style inspiration board or brought a photo to the hair salon to copy her iconic curtain bangs.
Priyanka Chopra Shared the First Glimpse of Daughter Malti Marie’s Face on Instagram
The Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, but all eyes were on one person: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, who sat front row to watch her dad and uncles hold some plaques. Chopra shared a clip of Nick's speech to...
Blake Lively Is a Brunette in New Instagram Selfie
Blake Lively, iconic blonde and longtime face of the Beach Waves hairstyle, is blonde no more. Well, maybe. On Thursday, January 26, the 35-year-old shared a selfie to her Instagram Stories in which her honey blonde hair is transformed into a warm auburn. Ever the tease, Livley did not add a caption to explain the change. Is it a filter? A throwback? A wig? Or did she really hit the salon?
It Ends With Us: Everything We Know About the Movie Adaptation Starring Blake Lively
Blake Lively has officially signed on for the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s #BookTok famous “romance” novel It Ends With Us—which means we have a lot to talk about. The 2016 novel follows a successful small business owner named Lily Bloom, who finds herself falling for...
Hailey Bieber Showed Off an Even Shorter Bob in a Sheer Top
While the other It girlies are experimenting with wolf cuts and side parts, Hailey Bieber has just debuted a fresh new undone bob. Hair trends come and go, but a blunt bob is never not chic. It's giving Gatsby. It's giving Wintour. It's giving Parisienne. Bieber modeled her new do...
Selena Gomez Wore a Super On-Trend Accessory to Her Girls Night Out
Like many a celeb before her, Selena Gomez spent her latest girls night at the ultimate spot to see, be seen, and not be bothered: a basketball game. Opting to sit one row back from court-side, the Only Murders In The Building star enjoyed the game while flanked by two friends. They both look super familiar but we couldn't quite place ’em, so if anyone’s got an ID on these gals, let us know.
Kate Middleton’s Daring Crimson Suit Is a Spicy Start to a New Era
Kate Middleton struck a bold new tone with the crimson pantsuit she wore on January 29. While sticking to the monochromatic style she’s been known to favor—pairing the structured blazer and wide-leg trousers with pumps, a box clutch, and a silk shell in the same cherry red hue—Kate got a little daring with the plunging V of her neckline. She topped off the look with a pair of large, dangly earrings with an Art Deco edge.
See Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah in the Ultimate Celebrity Selfie
On Sunday, January 29, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian posted evidence of the greatest crossover event of 2023 (so far) on Instagram. A carousel of photos both celebs shared from the 25th-anniversary party for makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills included several selfies of Lopez, Kardashian, and icon Oprah Winfrey. The men could never.
Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2023
Netflix is saying goodbye to some of its titles to make room for some exciting new additions. The streaming platform cycles through movies and television shows regularly to keep its content fresh and diverse. Though it's painful to see Scream 4 go—a superior Scream movie that beats Scream 3 by a landslide, according to Rotten Tomatoes—there are plenty of new spooky titles coming to Netflix next month. Re/Member is a new original series that features teenagers stuck in a murderous time loop until they can break the curse they are trapped in.
How to Master Underpainting, According to the Pros
It seems like everyday there’s a new TikTok makeup technique making waves. While some are truly new, others are simply having a resurgence and reaching a viral audience thanks to social media (white eyeliner, anyone?) The latest technique receiving a ton of hype right now is called underpainting. And by lots of hype, we mean more than 60 million views on TikTok.
