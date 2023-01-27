Read full article on original website
Neural DSP just made its ultra-powerful Quad Cortex even better with its latest update
A new Hybrid Mode, improved assignability, cloud connectivity and almost 900 new Neural Captures headline the functional and tonal upgrades. Neural DSP has introduced the CorOS 2.0.0 update for its Quad Cortex effects and amp modeler, which makes the brand’s highly celebrated unit even better. Headlines in the update...
Magnatone introduces 2x12” combo version of its Super Fifty-Nine M-80 amp
Magnatone has unveiled the latest addition to its guitar amp lineup: the Super Fifty-Nine M-80 2x12” combo amp. As the name implies, it’s a 2x12” combo version of the preexisting Super Fifty-Nine M-80 head, with Magnatone’s Rod Washburn describing the brand’s latest release as “long overdue."
Only known Kiss soundboard recording with Mark St. John set for official release this spring
The latest installment of the band's Off the Soundboard live bootleg series showcases their November 28, 1984 set – one of the only to feature St. John on lead guitar – in Poughkeepsie, New York. Kiss have announced the next installment of their Off the Soundboard live bootleg...
Gretsch G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby review
The Gretsch G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby will please the most demanding Gretsch enthusiast as well as players looking for a versatile axe that covers the gamut from jazz and rockabilly to heavy rock. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
