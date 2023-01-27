ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln House Fire

A fire early Monday morning fire forced three residents out of their burning home near 30th and D Street. When LFR crews arrived the residents and one dog were outside. “The fire was found in a 2nd story bedroom,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The fire was extinguished and fire damage was kept to the bedroom. Crist says a discarded cigarette sparked the fire, which caused about $30,000 in damage.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
EAGLE, NE
klin.com

Downtown Lincoln Church Vandalized Saturday Evening

Lincoln Police were called to St. Paul United Methodist Church near 12th and M Street around 7:00 Saturday night. “A passerby noticed a glass door on the M Street side had been shattered,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says when officers arrived they found the broken door...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Elderly Lincoln Woman Scammed Out Of $53,000

An 85 year old Lincoln woman lost tens of thousands of dollars after falling victim to an online scam. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the woman received a pop-up notice on her computer from someone she didn’t know who was using her information to take part in online gaming. “She...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Shooting at Omaha Target Stopped by Officers

Police shot and killed a man armed with an AR-15 rifle at a west Omaha Target on Tuesday afternoon. The man walked into the Target, located at 178th and West Center Road, at about noon. No customers or employees were wounded. “The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LINCOLN, NE

