A fire early Monday morning fire forced three residents out of their burning home near 30th and D Street. When LFR crews arrived the residents and one dog were outside. “The fire was found in a 2nd story bedroom,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The fire was extinguished and fire damage was kept to the bedroom. Crist says a discarded cigarette sparked the fire, which caused about $30,000 in damage.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO