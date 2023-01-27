Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
klin.com
Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln House Fire
A fire early Monday morning fire forced three residents out of their burning home near 30th and D Street. When LFR crews arrived the residents and one dog were outside. “The fire was found in a 2nd story bedroom,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The fire was extinguished and fire damage was kept to the bedroom. Crist says a discarded cigarette sparked the fire, which caused about $30,000 in damage.
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
klkntv.com
Intersection in southeast Lincoln to close until the fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed until the fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, weather permitting. The department says drivers can use 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road to Nebraska Parkway...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klin.com
Downtown Lincoln Church Vandalized Saturday Evening
Lincoln Police were called to St. Paul United Methodist Church near 12th and M Street around 7:00 Saturday night. “A passerby noticed a glass door on the M Street side had been shattered,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says when officers arrived they found the broken door...
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
klin.com
Shooting at Omaha Target Stopped by Officers
Police shot and killed a man armed with an AR-15 rifle at a west Omaha Target on Tuesday afternoon. The man walked into the Target, located at 178th and West Center Road, at about noon. No customers or employees were wounded. “The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities replaced 624 purple street lights in 90 days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have made progress in replacing around 1,500 malfunctioning street lights across the city. In just 90 days, crews have replaced 624 of the defective purple lights, according to city officials. “Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to...
klkntv.com
Longtime Lancaster County deputy dies after battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A retired deputy who served over 30 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says retired deputy Albert Cherry died Monday at the age of 79 after a years-long battle with cancer. Cherry served from 1977 until his...
