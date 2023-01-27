ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video

EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
From Titan to Duck: Lane's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
UO's Ballmer Institute announces new executive director

EUGENE, Ore. — Less than a year after announcing a $425 million donation from Steve and Connie Balmer, The Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health at the University of Oregon has a permanent leader. University Interim President Patrick Phillips announced Katie McLaughlin as the Institute's first executive director. "You...
Altman believes team is too inconsistent

For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
