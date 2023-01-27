Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
KCBY
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
KCBY
EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
KCBY
Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
KCBY
'My advice is, have a work ethic': Eugene man celebrates 100th birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — 100 years around the sun sure is a long time - but it's nothing for Vince Newman. "I'm being facetious when I say, ‘keep breathing,’ but seriously - it has a great bearing on longevity," Newman told us Saturday while celebrating his 100th birthday.
KCBY
Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
KCBY
From Titan to Duck: Lane's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
KCBY
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball sweeps first Pac-12 weekend of season with win over Utah
EUGENE, Ore. — We've seen what amazing things the Oregon men's basketball team has been able to accomplish this season, such as taking down or playing with top-ranked opponents, but we've also seen how inconsistent the Ducks can play after losing to Stanford last weekend. But the game against...
KCBY
UO's Ballmer Institute announces new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Less than a year after announcing a $425 million donation from Steve and Connie Balmer, The Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health at the University of Oregon has a permanent leader. University Interim President Patrick Phillips announced Katie McLaughlin as the Institute's first executive director. "You...
KCBY
Altman believes team is too inconsistent
For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
Comments / 0