Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Huskers lose to Illinois on the road
CHAMPAIGN, IL (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team held Illinois to just 17.2 percent from 3-point range in a 5-for-29 shooting performance but fell 72-56 to the Fighting Illini on the road Tuesday. The Cornhuskers (10-13, 3-9) had two players score in double figures, led by Sam Griesel,...
Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December. “Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d...
Newell commits to Washington University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
Noah Schutte named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For his work in leading the Concordia University Men’s Basketball team to three wins last week, Noah Schutte has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. Schutte has earned the award for the third time this...
Doane’s Mak Hatcliff named Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Doane’s Mak Hatcliff has been named this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball after her performances against Saint Mary and Midland. This marks the third time she has received the honor this season. On the week, Hatcliff averaged...
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
Tuesday Forecast: A little bit “warmer” now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quiet and generally sunshine filled weather pattern will persist through the week. While Tuesday will be chilly, average temperatures will return by midweek and continue to warm up for the weekend. Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday and bring more sunshine too. Tuesday...
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize. Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday,...
New SAC Museum exhibit inspires kids to explore the skies
ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - In the brand new Above and Beyond Exhibit, kids like 6-year-old Gabe Czarnek get to dream about taking their place amongst the stars. And Czarnek already has some big idea. “I think Earth is a little too small because space is a little too big,” Czarnek...
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln
A bill introduced in the unicameral aims to give parents more control over their child’s education. Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead."
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
Learn how to protect yourself against cervical cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the last 30 years, cervical cancer death rates in the US have fallen by more than 50 percent. That’s due to early detection and prevention. One of the most common causes of cervical cancer is HPV or human papilloma virus. It’s a highly effective vaccine that is shown to protect against 90 percent of the HPV viruses that cause cervical cancer.
Crews find dog inside central Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says crews found a dog inside a home in the central part of the city following a fire. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.
LFR: LPD rescues resident from roof of house on fire near 30th & D
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting Lincoln Police for saving the residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil says firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he says LPD has gotten one individual off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.
Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers. According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
