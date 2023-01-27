Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio county drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday.
As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 p.m., where deputies discovered 96 grams of fentanyl, 315 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine and nearly $1,000 in cash.
Deputies arrested the following people, according to the sheriff’s office:
- Jessica E. Jones, 31, of Lucasville. Jones was charged with an outstanding Pike County warrant for disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile, a fourth-degree felony
- Bryen G. Mann, 39, of Minford. Mann was charged with an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor
- Kaleb A. Hitchcock, 24, of Minford. Hitchcock was charged with an outstanding probation violation and failure to appear warrant, both first-degree misdemeanors
- Kyle A. Hitchcock, 31, of Minford. Hitchcock was charged with an outstanding probation violation, a fifth-degree felony
Once additional evidence is presented to a Scioto County grand jury, the sheriff's office said additional charges could be filed against the four defendants.
