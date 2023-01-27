ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Short-handed Wildcats use big second half to beat Ole Miss

With an ice storm brewing outside in Oxford not allowing the home band or cheerleaders to attend Tuesday's game, Kentucky kept the Ole Miss crowd quiet inside as it picked up a 75-66 victory over the Rebels. The win for Kentucky came without starting point guard Cason Wallace who missed...
OXFORD, MS
Kristen Walters

Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi

A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford added to winter weather advisory

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with grand larceny

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
TUPELO, MS
247Sports

247Sports

