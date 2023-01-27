Read full article on original website
Calvin Harris is back at his natural position, behind the plate in 2023
Last year's Ole Miss Rebels had not one, but two talented catchers on their roster in Hayden Dunhurst and Calvin Harris. Although Dunhurst was the go-to behind the plate, Harris still provided value both at the plate and in the outfield when called upon. Now, with Dunhurst in the Kansas...
Kermit Davis addresses Kentucky loss, Daeshun Ruffin's indefinite leave of absence
Without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, true freshmen Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell rose to the occasion. Despite their best efforts, Ole Miss could not pull off the home upset, falling to Kentucky 75-66. According to head coach Kermit Davis, it came down to a certain stretch of the second...
Hunter Elliott knows a thing or two about the type of competitor Mason Morris is
Ole Miss freshman Mason Morris and sophomore Hunter Elliott have a couple things in common. They're both from nearby Tupelo, they were both coveted Mississippi prospects and are both guys that never back down to competition. Two years after helping the Golden Wave reach the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals, both...
Short-handed Wildcats use big second half to beat Ole Miss
With an ice storm brewing outside in Oxford not allowing the home band or cheerleaders to attend Tuesday's game, Kentucky kept the Ole Miss crowd quiet inside as it picked up a 75-66 victory over the Rebels. The win for Kentucky came without starting point guard Cason Wallace who missed...
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
Ole Miss overpowered by Kentucky in second half, falling 75-66
For almost 30 minutes, the Rebels held their own with the Kentucky thanks to Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell, but then Kentucky proved to be too much to handle down the stretch and eventually left the SJB Pavilion with a 75-66 win. Without Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, true freshmen...
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford added to winter weather advisory
The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
Mississippi man charged with grand larceny
A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
