Collider
‘Kim’s Video’ Review: Loses Its Subject in Favor of a Personal Story | Sundance 2023
When I first read about Kim's Video, the iconic video store in New York City that housed an eclectic and unique collection of films from all over the world, I was immediately sucked into the idea of a documentary on this beloved relic. After all, I grew up in the time of video rental shops and watched as they disappeared into the ether with the introduction of streamers like Netflix. Kim's Video felt like a documentary that was tailor made for film lovers and people who grew up in that generation.
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Collider
How James Gunn’s DCU Is Different From Marvel’s MCU
When it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be the new co-heads of DC Studios, the excitement for the new DCU was palpable. Gunn and Safran's introduction as the co-heads of DC Studios stirred up a lot of drama in the past few months as it meant the fate of current in-production films was in flux. During a press conference, Gunn and Safran laid out their extended plan for the DCU, but also clarified just how similar and dissimilar this new universe would be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Collider
The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence Movie That Totally Missed the Mark
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence have already starred in five films together, and when they do, is usually an Oscar-worthy pairing. The two have collaborated on Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy with all three earning at the very least a nomination for one or both and two wins for Lawrence. So one of the biggest mysteries that still echoes around Hollywood corners is what happened with their romantic period piece entitled Serena?
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
How to Watch M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin': Showtimes and Streaming Status
He has his fans and his detractors, but there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most consistent and unique horror/thriller filmmakers working in the industry today. From his celebrated modern classics like The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) to guilty pleasure cult favorites like The Happening (2008) and Old (2021), Shyamalan has cemented himself as an auteur filmmaker whose style of storytelling is unmistakable and consistently entertaining. He's also a director who never fails to do something a bit different with each film he makes while still inserting his signature style, and his next anticipated project appears to be no exception. Knock at the Cabin is another thrilling existential tale from the master of twists, and just like his most recent film Old, it will tell the story of a seemingly normal family vacation gone horribly wrong.
Collider
A 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey' Sequel Is Officially in the Works
The Hundred Acre Woods will never be the same again. Horror fans have been waiting with anticipation to see Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a gory take on the titular bear since it was first announced back in May. Now, the hype for the film is only growing as, just weeks away from its release, a sequel has been announced!
Collider
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
Collider
Why 'The Last of Us' Episode 3’s Tear-Jerking Song Sounds Familiar and Why It Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us just gave us one of the most heart-wrenching episodes of television, and it did it without any of the gore or high-intensity action usually attributed to these post-apocalyptic “zombie” shows. Instead, the episode, titled “Long Long Time” gave us an unexpected love story in the middle of the apocalypse. Diverging from the video game that the show is based on, this episode explores the backstory between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill has been preparing for the apocalypse since before the cordyceps infections. When the apocalypse does come, he is more than thrilled to spend the rest of his life alone in his abandoned, fortified town. That is until Frank, a survivor from Baltimore, comes to his doorstep seeking help. Although Bill initially seems to be a curmudgeon, his loneliness and humanity inevitably get the better of him.
Collider
New 'The Magic Flute' Trailer Puts a New Spin on a Classic Opera [Exclusive]
One of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's best-known and best-loved operas is perhaps The Magic Flute, a story of romance, adventure, some light family drama, and the triumph of light over dark. While adaptations of the classic have been few over the last decade and a half, the Roland Emerich-produced film The Magic Flute promises to bring the story to a new audience in a thrilling way, and Collider is excited to exclusively share the North American trailer.
Collider
Who Is Booster Gold, DCU’s New Charming, Sorta Narcissistic Time-Traveling Hero?
Among the many announcements from James Gunn and Peter Safran on their plans for the DCU is confirmation of an HBO Max series featuring fan-favorite hero Booster Gold. It's been a long-time coming for the hero, who looked to be lined up for a film in 2016 that never materialized, and a role in DC's Legends of Tomorrow that didn't extend past the Season 7 finale due to the cancelation of the series. Outside of DC fandom, however, Booster Gold is virtually unknown. His history doesn't go back as far as the classic DC characters who've long been in the public consciousness. His history doesn't even kick off in the conventional comic-book way, more "with great power comes great wealth and stature" than "great responsibility". But sometimes a narcissistic, charming, and not entirely truthful hero wannabe becomes something more.
Collider
'Swamp Thing' Movie Will Explore the Superhero's "Dark Origins"
The DCU will see the return of perhaps its messiest superhero, the humanoid plant monster Swamp Thing, under the reign of James Gunn and Peter Safran. While unveiling their plans for the future of the DC cinematic universe, Safran revealed that Swamp Thing will be getting its own solo film in the near future that will explore the origins of the popular anthropomorphic sludge monster.
Collider
'Viking Wolf' Trailer Showcases an Intense Norwegian Horror Film
The new official trailer for Netflix's Viking Wolf, which is being marketed as Norway's first-ever werewolf movie, has just dropped. Viking Wolf follows 17-year-old Thale, who witnesses what appears to be a werewolf attack after she moves to the small town where her mom is working at the local police department. Stig Svendsen directs the film from a script by himself and Espen Aukan. Viking Wolf stars Liv Mjönes, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Arthur Hakalahti, Sjur Vatne Brean, and Vidar Magnussen.
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
Collider
Emma Myers Thinks Wednesday Should Have a "Season of Singleness"
Wednesday premiered on November 16, 2022, on Netflix and the original series brought us a recreation of the famous character created by Charles Addams. The escapades of Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams after she is shipped off to boarding school at Nevermore Academy is worthy of your attention. Jenna Ortega portrays the eponymous Addams teenage daughter who is forced to try and find some kind of common ground with her acquaintances at school. Her roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) is the polar opposite of Wednesday, and despite initial frictions throughout the first season, the pair’s friendship blossomed.
Collider
New 'Knock at the Cabin' Clip Shows a Family Forced to Make an Impossible Choice
We are days away from M Night Shyamalan’s apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin. The feature is adapted from The Cabin at the End of the World by author Paul G. Tremblay but has the director’s own touch of horror. With an ensemble star-studded cast, the movie follows a family of three, vacationing at their secluded cabin when some intruders invade their home and ask them to make inevitable choices. A new clip released shines a light on the family’s ordeal.
