ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theaggie.org

Lecturers file Unfair Labor Practice charge after UC changes grade deadline to Feb. 13

The union is demanding compensation for what they view as additional labor required of lecturers due to fall UAW strike. The UC-AFT lecturer’s union filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge against UC Davis on Dec. 30 in response to the university’s extension of fall quarter’s grade submission deadline.
theaggie.org

Planned Parenthood hosts ‘Remembering Roe’ Rally in downtown Davis

The 50-year anniversary of historic Supreme Court decision reflected reality of post-Roe America. On Jan. 21, the weekend of what would be the 50-year anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte hosted a “Remembering Roe” rally at the Davis Community Church downtown. The rally was used as a decompression space for attendees, with speakers discussing the new realities of the reproductive rights movement in a post-Roe America.
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

Davis secures state funds for agricultural conservation easements

The Yolo Land Trust and Solano Land Trust easements will protect agricultural land acquisition for years to come. On Dec. 15, 2022, the city of Davis, Yolo Land Trust and Solano Land Trust received nearly $4 million in grant funds from the Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation (SALC) program, a division of the California Strategic Growth Council’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program. The grants will fund the city of Davis’s purchase of two agricultural conservation easements.
DAVIS, CA
theaggie.org

Grand reopening of Aggie Reuse marks store’s major transformation

On-campus thrift store Aggie Reuse transitions to a zero-cost resource for students. Jan. 17 marked the grand reopening of the Aggie Reuse Store, an ASUCD student-run unit known as the “on-campus thrift store,” according to their website. Their mission is to promote sustainable fashion and creative upcycling while providing basic resources for the community.
DAVIS, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
saccityexpress.com

Photo of the Day: 1/31/23

After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
foodsafetynews.com

California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
STOCKTON, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy