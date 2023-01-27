ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

By By Maeve Reston and Jeff Zeleny, CNN
 4 days ago

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting.

Joplin, MO
