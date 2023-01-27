RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term
By By Maeve Reston and Jeff Zeleny, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
4 days ago
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting.
