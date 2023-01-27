Best Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Weekend: Top available sleepers, streamers for the tail end of Week 15 include Caris LeVert, Tim Hardaway Jr. & Jeremy Sochan

Fred VanVleet finds his name in the rumor mill ahead of this season's trade deadline. While VanVleet is coming off of a season that saw him earn the first All-Star selection of his career, he has a $22.8 million player option in his contract for 2023-24, making him a potential unrestricted free agent in the offseason. As noted by NBA insider Marc Stein, Toronto's struggles and VanVleet's desire for a "lucrative new contract" make his future with the Raptors unclear.

