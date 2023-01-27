Best Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Weekend: Top available sleepers, streamers for the tail end of Week 15 include Caris LeVert, Tim Hardaway Jr. & Jeremy Sochan

Read full article on original website
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Hawks vs. Suns
In late December, Devin Booker went down with a groin injury, sending the Suns into a tailspin losing nine of their next 11 games. For the total length of Booker's injury the Suns have gone 8-10, but have won their last two games in a row coming into this contest with the Hawks.
With Kevin Durant out, Kyrie Irving is stepping up when the Nets need it most
Over the last season and a half, Kyrie Irving has been a mainstay in the headlines of daily talk shows for reasons that had nothing to do with basketball. From being a part-time player last season due to New York City vaccination mandates to his eight-game suspension for his outspoken views on a movie with antisemitic motives this season, Irving was partially responsible for the chaotic aura surrounding the Nets franchise.
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Fred VanVleet, featuring Clippers, Suns
Fred VanVleet finds his name in the rumor mill ahead of this season's trade deadline. While VanVleet is coming off of a season that saw him earn the first All-Star selection of his career, he has a $22.8 million player option in his contract for 2023-24, making him a potential unrestricted free agent in the offseason. As noted by NBA insider Marc Stein, Toronto's struggles and VanVleet's desire for a "lucrative new contract" make his future with the Raptors unclear.
How long is Ben Simmons out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets star
Ben Simmons has experienced another setback in a season of ups and downs with the Nets. After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to a holdout and injury, Simmons has been in and out of the lineup due to various ailments this season. He is now back on Brooklyn's injury report due to a knee issue.
LeBron James passes Mark Jackson, Steve Nash to enter top-five on NBA's all-time assists list
LeBron James is re-writing the NBA's record books in all categories. It is well-known that the Lakers star is in hot pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, only 89 points away from taking the torch after Tuesday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Closing in on...
