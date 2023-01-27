In Roblox Hyper Hoverboards, you are going to be traveling around on a skateboard like device that cruises above the ground at breakneck speeds! You will need to click a whole lot to get the charge up on your board, but once you’ve got it going you will be really flying. Sell your energy to get coins that can be used to upgrade your board and to rebirth. Look to rebirth as much as possible so you can get energy faster, and eventually hit the top of the leaderboards!

22 HOURS AGO