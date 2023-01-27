ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

This Texas City Is Getting Its First Costco & It Has A $15M Price Tag

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kyle, you're getting your first Costco !

The warehouse chain announced this week it would be opening its first Central Texas location later this year, MySanAntonio reports. It's set to open in March, the company announced on its website .

Before this new location was announced, Kyle residents had to travel to nearby San Antonio and Austin to grab a $1.50 hot dog. Not anymore! It'll be located at the northwest corner of I-35 and Kohler's Crossing, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing .

The estimated cost of the new 160,533-square-foot Costco is $15.2 million. It was expected to be completed in October 2022 after starting construction in January of last year.

The exact location and grand opening date have yet to be revealed.

